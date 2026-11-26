Mike Tomlin doesn't like what he's seeing with the team he used to coach.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach called the organization a "dumpster fire" after the saga that led to Aaron Rodgers' release on Wednesday.

"I’m upset about it. It’s a dumpster fire," Tomlin said during halftime of NBC's broadcast of Thursday's Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game. "And I don’t say that in a judgemental way. I've presided over a few dumpster fires in my 19 years. But it certainly is upsetting."

Tomlin, who coached the Steelers for 19 seasons before retiring this past offseason, didn't express clear support for either Rodgers or Steelers head coach McCarthy in the discussion. But as Tomlin said that Rodgers was "beloved" when he coached him last season, he expressed some disappointment that the quarterback opted to share things that supposedly happened in the locker room with the public.

"I think the prevailing one is just general sadness. Sad on a micro level. Sad on a macro level," Tomlin said. "By that, I mean, just from an individual perspective — sad that we might be looking at the end of a legendary career in a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers. On a macro level, whether it's organizationally or the game of football, to see laundry aired out that way in a public forum, those are things that kind of run counter to the culture of professional football."

Rodgers accused McCarthy of struggling to do his job behind the scenes in an interview with ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday. Rodgers claimed that McCarthy had taken naps during meetings, was late to a walk-through and said the wrong team when he ended his locker room speech at halftime in their Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

While Rodgers' claims could be proven to be true, multiple former players believed that the quarterback crossed the line with accusations against McCarthy. Steelers icon Terry Bradshaw said that Rodgers was wrong to "turn" on the coaching staff. Tom Brady said that the "sanctity of an NFL locker room is a very sacred place" and that what happens in the locker room "shouldn't always be the place for private things to become public."

But as Tomlin joined the chorus that said Rodgers crossed a line, he thinks there's a chance the quarterback could still play this season.

"There's certainly a possibility for that, and I just say that based on the 19 years that I held the position that I held," Tomlin said. "It's a 32-team league. All it takes is one overtime. I've watched and laughed at people talking about, ‘No, that could never happen.’

"In a 32-team league, where everyone's highly competitive and there's some real challenges, particularly as you get to this portion of the journey from a player availability standpoint, there's certainly a possibility if he desires that he could play again. All it takes is one suitor."

And as for McCarthy, Tomlin thinks the Steelers' head coach might have a tough rod ahead.

"It certainly created some challenges and challenges is an understatement if those things are true. But his ability or inability to overcome that is based on relationships and the depth of those relationships and how those guys buy into what he's selling. Certainly, he's been there a short period of time so certainly you wonder the level of that challenge. It is relationship-based."



