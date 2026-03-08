Mike Evans Reportedly Agrees to Three-Year Contract With the San Francisco 49ers

Mike Evans has decided to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Monday, Evans agreed to a three-year contract worth $60.4 million with the San Francisco 49ers. Evans spent the first 12 seasons of his NFL career with the Buccaneers.

Evans was the third-highest-ranked wide receiver on our top 100 free agents list. He was also the 15th-highest-ranked overall player on the list.

The 49ers are likely to part ways this offseason with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Evans will join fellow wide receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings, as well as tight end George Kittle, to support Brock Purdy in the passing game.

[NFL Top 100 Free Agents]

"Mike Evans’ decision to leave Tampa was never about money," Evans' agent, Deryk Gilmore, told our Henry McKenna. "The Buccaneers were extremely aggressive in their pursuit and presented a very strong offer, demonstrating how much they value him and everything he has meant to the franchise.

"In the end, this decision simply came down to Mike wanting a new challenge and a fresh opportunity while he still feels he has a great deal left to give the game."

The Buccaneers still have strong depth at wide receiver, with 2025 first-round pick Emeka Egbuka shining as a rookie last season. Veteran Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan make up what is still a strong position group.

Tampa Bay also re-signed tight end Cade Otton to a three-year deal on Monday, and it also added running back Kenneth Gainwell to complement Bucky Irving in the backfield.