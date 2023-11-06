National Football League Micah Parsons defends 'freaking warrior' Dak Prescott: 'Put more respect on him' Published Nov. 6, 2023 10:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Dak Prescott turned in a stellar performance in for the Cowboys against the archrival Eagles on Sunday, but came up just short — as in, literally inches short — in a 28-23 loss to Philadelphia.

Prescott completed 29 of his 44 pass attempts for 374 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. But the Cowboys were stopped on fourth down when tight end Luke Schoonmaker was tackled inches short of the end zone, Prescott stepped out of bounds just before the goal line on a two-point conversion attempt after the next drive, and then Prescott's last-second heave to CeeDee Lamb was caught just short of goal line.

But star Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons preempted any potential criticism of Prescott once again coming up empty-handed in a big game, heaping praise on his oft-scrutinized teammate.

Parsons had an impressive game in his own right, with a season-high nine total tackles including 1.5 sacks. However, his unit also came up gut-wrenchingly short as the Eagles recovered all three fumbles that the Cowboys' defense forced.

"Undisputed" co-host Skip Bayless touched on Parson's postgame comments when discussing how Prescott performed on Sunday.

"I give [Parsons] that to a point," Bayless said. "Dak played one of his best games ever. You can't get a whole lot better except for getting in the end zone. They were three for five in the red zone, and unfortunately, it's just those two trips [that made the difference]. Dak threw for 151 yards in the fourth quarter and scored six points. He went up and down the field for 14 first downs in the fourth quarter to zero for Philadelphia. … But you have to cash. You have to make some play somewhere."

"[Dak] played great, but I just needed one more play."

Jalen Hurts, Eagles narrowly defeat Dak Prescott, Cowboys in 28-23 Week 9 win

Bayless's co-host Michael Irvin, a Hall of Fame former Cowboys receiver and team legend, argued that Prescott should not shoulder the blame for the loss.

"It comes down to execution," Irvin said. "Dak did everything right. … The only thing that hurt me in this game is, Philly had three long drives. You can't give them the ball that long."

However, Irvin said he was overall encouraged by the Cowboys' performance, and said they simply lost on "technicalities."

"No, Philly's not too much for Dallas. Dallas, you are right there, and I believe they will win the [rematch] in Dallas."

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

