Madden 27 NFL Ratings: Which 10 Teams Are The Best In This Year's Game?

We've already learned who the top players, offenses and defenses are in "Madden NFL 27" this week. Now, it's time to find out the top teams in this year's game.

EA Sports unveiled the top 10 teams in "Madden NFL 27" on Friday. The Seattle Seahawks cruised to victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX last season, but was that enough to give them the top spot? The Los Angeles Rams, meanwhile, have acquired multiple All-Pros this offseason after narrowly losing to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. Are they the top team in "Madden NFL 27?"

Here are the top 10 teams in "Madden NFL 27."

The Seattle Seahawks earned an 84 overall team rating following their historic Super Bowl LX win. The Seahawks were led by quarterback Sam Darnold and Offensive MVP Jaxon Smith-Njigba on offense, and a loaded defense that allowed just 17.2 points per game — the fewest in the NFL. Now, the Seahawks look for more success in coach Mike Macdonald's second year at the helm.

The Kansas City Chiefs earned an 84 overall rating. Kansas City returns its star quarterback Patrick Mahomes after a torn ACL in 2025, tight end Travis Kelce and have added Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III. While the Chiefs lost safety Trent McDuffie to the Rams, Kansas City retained star defensive tackle Chris Jones ahead of the 2026 season.

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The Buffalo Bills received an 85 overall team rating on "Madden NFL 27." The Bills made another strong run in the playoffs, but fell short in the AFC divisional round to the Denver Broncos. Now, they enter Year 9 with star quarterback Josh Allen and a new head coach in Joe Brady.

The San Francisco 49ers received an 85 overall team rating. After playing their 2025 campaign with one of the most injured rosters in the league, the 49ers return — and add — stars on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Brock Purdy enters his third year as starting quarterback with rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, and defensive stars Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are back from injury this season.

Following the New England Patriots' impressive 2025 season, the Patriots received an 86 overall team rating in this year's game. After quarterback Drake Maye's second season as starting quarterback, he was the most efficient signal-caller in the league, finishing with a 72% completion rate. Now, adding wide receiver A.J. Brown and defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones this offseason, the Patriots bring a stacked roster to their 2026 season slate.

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The Denver Broncos also earned an 86 overall rating. After their playoff run ended in a loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship, the Broncos look to bounce back under a healthy Bo Nix after his injury. Denver brings back stars like running back J.K. Dobbins and linebacker Alex Singleton, and also acquired star receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins.

The Baltimore Ravens received an 87 overall team rating. Next to veteran quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens made multiple offseason moves, including drafting first-round wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane and adding new head coach Jesse Minter from the Chargers. With Minter's defensive background and veterans like Roquan Smith and Trey Hendrickson, the Ravens bring talent to both sides of the ball this season.

The Detroit Lions received the third-best team rating with an 87 overall in "Madden NFL 27." Detroit finished the 2025 season with an 8-9 record and a second-straight season, missing the playoffs. However, the Lions returned key players on both offense and defense, like running back Jamhyr Gibbs and edge Aidan Hutchinson.

The Philadelphia Eagles earned an 88 overall rating in "Madden NFL 27." With rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon and new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion on offense, and star defensive tackle Jalen Carter on defense, the Eagles return — and add — a star-studded roster for the 2026 season.

The Los Angeles Rams earned another top-overall rating in "Madden NFL 27" with their 91 overall team rating. The Rams boast one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, with stars like Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua on offense, and Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie on defense. Los Angeles enters the 2026 season as heavy Super Bowl LXI favorites.