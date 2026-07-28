Madden NFL 27 Ratings: Who Are The 10 Highest-Rated Defenses In This Year's Game?

Who has the best defense in the entire NFL? Madden might have the answer.

The top 10 defenses in "Madden NFL 27" were unveiled by EA Sports on Thursday. As you'd expect, the Seattle Seahawks made the list after putting up a defensive masterclass in the postseason en route to winning the Super Bowl. But they might be lower than you expect, while their divisional rival, the Los Angeles Rams, surged up after their monster offseason.

So, which 10 teams have the best defenses in the NFL? Here are the top 10 defenses in "Madden NFL 27," ranked:

The Seattle Seahawks made the top 10 among defenses with an 82 overall rating in "Madden NFL 27." Seattle allowed the second-fewest points per game in the NFL in 2025. During the regular season, the Seahawks' defense allowed 285.9 total yards per game and recorded 47 sacks last season.

The San Francisco 49ers made the top 10 among defenses with an 82 overall rating in "Madden NFL 27." During the regular season, the 49ers defense allowed 340.2 total yards per game and recorded 20 sacks last season.

The Detroit Lions made the top 10 among defenses with an 83 overall rating in "Madden NFL 27." Detroit maintained a heavy pass rush throughout the 2025 campaign. During the regular season, the Lions defense allowed 331.9 total yards per game and recorded 49 sacks last season.

The New England Patriots made the top 10 among defenses with an 85 overall rating in "Madden NFL 27." New England ranked among the top ten teams in points allowed during the 2025 season. During the regular season, the Patriots' defense allowed 295.2 total yards per game and 18.8 points per game last season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the top 10 among defenses with an 87 overall rating in "Madden NFL 27." Pittsburgh relied on a physical defensive front throughout 2025. During the regular season, the Steelers' defense allowed 356.9 total yards per game and recorded 48 sacks last season.

The Houston Texans made the top 10 among defenses with an 87 overall rating in "Madden NFL 27." Houston's defense was the stronger side of the field in 2025 as the Texans led the entire NFL in the fewest total yards allowed per game at 277.2.

The Denver Broncos made the top 10 among defenses with an 87 overall rating in "Madden NFL 27." Denver led the NFL in sacks behind a dominant pass rush in 2025. During the regular season, the Broncos' defense allowed 278.2 total yards per game and recorded 68 sacks last season.

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The Baltimore Ravens are the third-highest rated defense with an 87 overall rating in "Madden NFL 27." During the regular season, the Ravens defense allowed 354.5 total yards per game and 23.4 points per game last season.

The Philadelphia Eagles made the top 10 among defenses with an 87 overall rating in "Madden NFL 27." Philadelphia surrendered under 20 points per game in 2025. During the regular season, the Eagles defense allowed 314.2 total yards per game and recorded 42 sacks last season.

The Los Angeles Rams lead all defensive units in this year's edition with an 88 overall rating in "Madden NFL 27." Last season, the Rams allowed 327.5 total yards per game and recorded 47 sacks last season. Los Angeles claimed the top defensive rating spot in this year's game after the addition of two All-Pro talents in edge rusher Myles Garrett and cornerback Trent McDuffie.