National Football League A look back at the 7 biggest 2023 NFL trade deadline deals, one year later Published Nov. 5, 2024 7:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There was quite a bit of action in the weeks leading up to the 2024 NFL trade deadline. Several stars, including receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Amari Cooper and Davante Adams, found new homes. Then, there were a flurry of deals made right before the Nov. 5 deadline.

It's still too early to properly judge how those trades will work out this season, but we can look back at the biggest names who were traded ahead of last year's deadline and see how much — or how little — they panned out.

Running back Cam Akers to Minnesota

Cam Akers is back with the Vikings after his 2023 season ended early due to injury. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

2023 trade: The Vikings acquired Akers and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick from the Los Angeles Rams for a 2026 conditional sixth-round pick.

The results: Akers was a decent option behind starter Alexander Mattison when he arrived in Minnesota. In six games, he had 38 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown, along with 11 receptions for 70 yards. However, Akers tore his Achilles tendon in November, ending his season. The Vikings finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs.

Last month, Akers returned to Minnesota for a second time following a brief stint with the Houston Texans in exchange for 2026 conditional draft picks. The 25-year-old was the Vikings' No. 2 running back in Week 9. In relief of Aaron Jones, Akers carried the ball six times for 46 yards with two catches for 7 yards in a win over the Colts. Minnesota improved to 6-2.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs to Minnesota

Joshua Dobbs went 2-2 as the Vikings' starting quarterback. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

2023 trade: The Vikings received QB Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Cardinals for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

The results: Minnesota traded for Dobbs after starting quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. The decision paid off immediately when Dobbs came off the bench and led the Vikings to a comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons. Dobbs was in the starting lineup for two more wins, as well as two losses, before getting demoted due in large part to his turnover struggles (three lost fumbles, five interceptions) in Minnesota.

The Vikings went 1-4 the rest of the season with Dobbs on the bench. In March, he signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers. He's listed as the third-string quarterback on the depth chart, behind Brock Purdy and Brandon Allen, and has not appeared in any games this season.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas to Buffalo

Rasul Douglas has started almost every game for the Bills since he was acquired in a midseason trade. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

2023 trade: The Bills sent the Packers a 2024 third-round pick in exchange for Douglas and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

The results: During his first season in Buffalo, Douglas was a disruptor on the field, with four interceptions, eight passes defensed and two fumble recoveries in nine regular-season games. The Bills won six of their last eight games to claim the AFC East. Douglas was also named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after three pass breakups, two interceptions and a touchdown performance in Week 17 against the Patriots. An injury kept Douglas out of Buffalo's first playoff game, but he returned in the divisional round against the Chiefs and forced a fumble.

This season, Douglas has started every game for the Bills as he remains a key member of the defense. He has 36 tackles, a team-high five passes defensed and a forced fumble. The Bills currently sit at No. 1 in the AFC East with a record of 7-2.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman to Kansas City

Mecole Hardman and the Chiefs are aiming to become the NFL's first back-to-back-to-back champs. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

2023 trade: The Chiefs acquired Hardman and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Jets for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

The results: Hardman returned to the Chiefs for a second stint and recorded 14 catches for 118 yards in six regular-season games. Most notably, he helped them to another Super Bowl championship, his third with the team. This time, Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

The Pro Bowler re-signed with Kansas City in June on a one-year contract.

This season, Hardman has 75 receiving yards, 38 rushing yards, 243 return yards and one rushing touchdown, as the 8-0 Chiefs look to become the first team to three-peat.

Defensive end Montez Sweat to Chicago

Montez Sweat leads the Bears in sacks since joining the team halfway through the 2023 season. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

2023 trade: The Bears added Sweat from the Commanders for a 2024 second-round pick.

The results: Sweat was drafted by the Commanders with the 26th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and recorded 35.5 sacks with 47 tackles for loss while there. But, with Sweat on the final year of his deal, Washington decided to trade him to pass-rush-needy Chicago.

Sweat made an impact right away. In only nine games with the Bears, he led the team with six sacks — pushing his 2023 total to a career-high 12.5 sacks — and was named to his first Pro Bowl. This season, Sweat has notched 15 tackles, six QB hits and 3.5 sacks. The 28-year-old missed the last game for Chicago on Nov. 4 against the Cardinals as he dealt with a shin injury. He is currently on a four-year contract extension worth $98 million.

Defensive end Leonard Williams to Seattle

Leonard Williams has been a mainstay on Seattle's defense for the past two seasons. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

2023 trade: The Seahawks added Williams from the Giants for a 2024 second-round and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

The results: Williams is no stranger to being traded at the deadline, having been sent to the Giants from the New York Jets in 2019. The Giants used their franchise tag on Williams in 2020 and then signed him to a three-year, $63 million extension the following year.

Williams capitalized on his second trade. He played in 10 games with the Seahawks in 2023, finishing with four sacks and 41 tackles in that time. However, the team ended up barely missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record. After re-signing with Seattle in March on a three-year, $64.5 million extension, the 2015 first-round pick has accounted for 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks in eight games so far in 2024. The Seahawks sit at 4-5 in the NFC West.

Defensive end Chase Young to San Francisco

Chase Young sacked Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVIII while with the 49ers. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

2023 trade: The 49ers acquired Young from the Commanders for a 2024 third-rounder.

The results: Young played in nine regular-season games for the Niners, where he reunited with college teammate Nick Bosa. In that stretch, Young put together a solid, but not spectacular, stat line: 10 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks and six quarterback hits. The former No. 2 overall pick also recorded 11 combined tackles in the playoffs, and had one sack and two QB hits in San Francisco's Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.

Young wasn't a reliable enough edge rusher for the 49ers to re-sign, though. He entered free agency in 2024 and inked a one-year, $13 million deal with the New Orleans Saints. The 25-year-old has two sacks this season and leads the 2-7 Saints in QB hits with 12, matching the total he had when he was named the 2020 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]





share