National Football League
Lions trade D'Andre Swift to Eagles after drafting Jahmyr Gibbs
National Football League

Lions trade D'Andre Swift to Eagles after drafting Jahmyr Gibbs

Updated Apr. 29, 2023 2:23 p.m. ET

The defending NFC champions bolstered their offense in a big way on the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired running back D'Andre Swift and a 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 249) from the Detroit Lions for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 219 overall).

Swift reportedly became available for trade following the Lions' selection of Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the draft on Thursday. Things appeared to move quickly as Swift got traded less than 48 hours after that and the Eagles added their fourth former Georgia Bulldog of the weekend.

The Eagles had a bit of a need at running back entering the weekend. They lost running back Miles Sanders in free agency to the Carolina Panthers. Sanders was the team's leading rusher since he was drafted in 2019 and rushed for 1,269 yards last season.

Philadelphia made a couple of moves at running back earlier in the offseason. It re-signed Boston Scott and signed veteran running back Rashaad Penny from Seattle to a one-year deal, but it still lacked a clear top running back.

Swift's been one of the league's top dual-threat running backs since he was drafted by the Lions in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He rushed for 542 yards on 5.5 yards per carry while adding 48 receptions for 389 yards and scored eight total touchdowns in 14 games last season.

As for the Lions, their running back room went through a complete overhaul this offseason. In addition to trading Swift, they let Jamaal Williams, who led the league in rushing touchdowns last season, walk in free agency as he signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints. Prior to Williams signing with the Saints, the Lions signed former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery to a three-year deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL Draft coverage from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Philadelphia Eagles
Detroit Lions
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: LeBron James breaks silence on Dillon Brooks beef with pair of posts
LeBron James breaks silence on Dillon Brooks beef with pair of posts
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Schedule Image NBA Playoff Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes