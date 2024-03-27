LB Jadeveon Clowney reportedly signs two-year deal with Panthers
Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney has signed a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers that could be worth as much as $24 million, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowler, spent the 2023 season with the Baltimore Ravens, with whom he posted a career-high 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 43 combined tackles.
Playing in Charlotte will put Clowney roughly one hour away from his hometown of Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Clowney, 31, spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Houston Texans (2014-18) before one-year stints with the Seattle Seahawks (2019) and Tennessee Titans (2020). He then spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2021-22) prior to signing with the Ravens in 2023.
Outside of signing Clowney, the Panthers have also added guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson and wide receiver Diontae Johnson, among other moves. Clowney should help Carolina's pass rush after the team traded edge Brian Burns to the New York Giants for second- and fifth-round draft picks.
Carolina went 2-15 last season and doesn't have a first-round draft pick due to a trade last year with the Chicago Bears. The Panthers traded up to get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
