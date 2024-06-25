National Football League Lane Johnson says Eagles 'eager' to prove themselves after 2023 collapse Published Jun. 25, 2024 10:19 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Philadelphia Eagles collapsed in 2023, losing five of their last six regular-season games, the NFC East division title to the Dallas Cowboys, then the NFC wild-card game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2024, Lane Johnson & Co. are prepared to right the wrongs of last season.

"We have a lot of new faces, a lot of turnover, but [I] felt comfortable with the way we drafted," the Pro Bowl right tackle said on Monday's edition of "The Insiders" on NFL Network. "Obviously, we have to go prove things and are eager to do so. But when you just look at the guys walking around the building, we've got size, we've got speed and guys willing to work."

Philadelphia has added two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley, whom Johnson said is "poised for a big, big year," linebackers Devin White and Bryce Huff, who had a career-high 10 sacks last season, and brought back defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who had an NFL-high six interceptions in 2022 prior to signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions. In the draft, the Eagles selected Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (No. 22) and Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean (No. 40).

As for outgoing players, Philadelphia lost six-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce and defensive tackle and six-time Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox to retirement.

Johnson, 34, is a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler. He has spent his entire 11-year career with the Eagles, who selected him with the No. 4 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

Head coach Nick Sirianni returns for a fourth season, boasting a 34-17 regular-season record but just a 2-3 mark in the postseason. The Eagles are a season removed from losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Philadelphia has two new coordinators, as former Los Angeles Chargers and Cowboys assistant Kellen Moore is now the offensive coordinator, while veteran Vic Fangio is now the defensive coordinator. Johnson is enthusiastic about the new offense.

"Every year's different. I wish I had the answers to why the second half of the season went the way it did," Johnson said. "But [I'm] looking forward obviously to this new offense under Kellen Moore. Gonna be some things changed up for us up front. Excited, man, 12th year. Crazy how fast it goes by."

