National Football League Lamar Jackson has evolved from run-first to 'pass-first' QB, says Browns DC Updated Oct. 25, 2024 3:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is tearing it up this season both in the air and with his legs, and he has caught the attention of the defensive coordinator of Baltimore's next opponent: Cleveland Browns coach Jim Schwartz.

"He's gone from a run-first quarterback to a pass-first quarterback that can make plays with his feet," Schwartz said Thursday. "They (the Ravens) have pretty much opened the whole passing game up to him, and he can rely on that, but he also has those legs that he can make explosive plays."

Jackson has totaled 1,810 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, two interceptions and an NFL-best 118.0 passer rating so far this season, while completing 68.2% of his passes. His passer rating and completion percentage are each career bests. Jackson has also rushed for 455 yards and two touchdowns on 6.2 yards per carry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-time NFL MVP is coming off a standout performance in Week 7 when he threw for five scores and posted a 158.1 passer rating on the road against Tampa Bay in a 41-31 win. Jackson is on pace to set a career high in passing yards.

While also pushing the ball down the field with his arm, Jackson has been traditionally renowned for his rushing ability, as he averaged 913 yards and five touchdowns on the ground per season from 2019-23. Meanwhile, he has averaged just 2,937 passing yards per season over that span.

Baltimore's running game has been taken to the next level this season with the addition of running back and four-time Pro Bowler Derrick Henry, who has rushed for 873 yards and eight touchdowns on 6.5 yards per carry this season, which are all NFL highs. He has also ripped a pair of 80-plus-yard runs.

"He certainly gives those guys a different dimension in the run game," Schwartz said of Henry. "And I would say it's because of all the big plays. It's not the 3, 4 or 5-yarders, it's the 80-yarders."

Can anyone beat the Ravens right now?

In all, Baltimore is averaging an NFL-best 210.9 rushing yards per game. Furthermore, its offense is averaging 250.6 passing yards (fifth), 461.4 total yards (first) and 31.1 points (first) per game. After starting the season 0-2, the Ravens have won five consecutive games and are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for first place in the AFC North.

On the other hand, the Browns are tied with the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers for the worst record in the NFL at 1-6 and struggling to manufacture offense, as they're last in the NFL in total yards (253.9) and 29th in points (15.6). That said, their defense is holding its own, surrendering 317.9 total yards (13th) and 23.1 points (18th) per game.

Schwartz is in his second season as Cleveland's defensive coordinator, with the team splitting its 2023 season series against Jackson and Baltimore. Last season, the Browns surrendered just 164.7 passing yards (first), 105.5 rushing yards (11th), 270.2 total yards (first) and 21.3 points (tied for 13th) per game.

Schwartz previously had stints as a defensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles (2016-20), Buffalo Bills (2014) and Tennessee Titans (2001-08), along with a five-year stint as the head coach of the Detroit Lions (2009-13).

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share