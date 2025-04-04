Falcons' franchise-leading WR Julio Jones retiring after 13-year NFL career
Julio Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and the leading receiver in Atlanta Falcons history, announced his retirement on Friday.
Jones, 36, did not play in 2024 after playing in 11 games (four starts) and catching 11 passes for 74 yards and four touchdowns in 2023 with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jones played for Atlanta from 2011-2021, setting franchise records with 848 catches for 12,896 yards. He had 60 touchdown catches and was a two-time first-team All-Pro. He earned three second-team All-Pro honors.
Only Roddy White's 63 touchdown catches tops Jones' total with Atlanta.
Overall, Jones caught 914 passes for 13,703 yards and 66 touchdowns in 13 NFL seasons. He played for Tennessee in 2011 and Tampa Bay in 2022.
Jones led the NFL with career-best totals of 136 catches for 1,871 yards for Atlanta in 2015. He had 113 catches for the Falcons in 2018 and again led the NFL with 1,677 receiving yards.
In his announcement on social medi, Jones thanked Alabama and his former college coach, Nick Saban, as well as Atlanta. "I’m making this announcement today because of the city of Atlanta," Jones said. "Thank you, man. I appreciate y’all. It’s nothing but love. … It was a hell of a ride. ... This was for the city, man. I appreciate you all."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
