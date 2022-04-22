Kyler Murray Kyler Murray to stay with Arizona Cardinals, 'zero chance' of trade 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It appears Kyler Murray still has a future with the Arizona Cardinals after all.

The team's general manager, Steve Keim, recently said there is "zero chance" Murray, who is not expected to play for the Cards without a new contract, will be traded this offseason.

Shortly after Keim's comment, Murray took to social media to back it up.

"I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals," Murray tweeted, "AZ is home."

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was on the same page in regard to parting ways with their star QB.

"Yea, that's not happening," Bidwill said. "There's just too much outside noise that people listen to. We understand that's just part of what goes on these days with social media. It's just not the case."

This news comes on the heels of Murray revealing that he wasn't "too worried about [his] future as a Cardinal" last month.

While Murray might not be worried about his future in Arizona, many Cardinals fans have been on edge. The young star's frayed relationship with the organization has been the subject of intense speculation since Murray scrubbed his Instagram of any Cardinals mentions not long after playing in his first Pro Bowl. Reports surfaced shortly after that Arizona was looking for Murray to improve his leadership and maturity.

Colin Cowherd suggested that the Cardinals' efforts to build a culture around Murray are undermined by the QB's propensity to lean on his own talent and do his own thing. Murray responded on social media, saying that his work ethic isn't up for debate.

On Friday's "The Herd," Cowherd clarified his comments about Murray and Aaron Rodgers, which he believes Murray ultimately misinterpreted.

"I don't question his work ethic," he said. "It's harder, as I said yesterday, to build cultures about them. Why? They either want to be paid early or the most. … They both air some of their grievances publicly. … That's not what you wanna do. That creates drama. Everybody's walking on eggshells. That's not good for the culture. Also, both of them, … they're kinda individual guys. They're kind of aloof, can be a little prickly. They're different."

The Cardinals haven't offered the 24-year-old quarterback a new deal despite his agent's open request months earlier, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero .

Murray is entering the fourth season of his rookie contract. Arizona has until May 2 to pick up his fifth-year option. He's currently scheduled to earn a base salary of $965,000 in 2022, but combined with a $4.5 million roster bonus that's fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year, Murray will take home about $5.4 million.

He's coming off an up-and-down 2021 season capped off by the Cardinals' season-ending NFC wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Murray was 19-of-34 (55.8%) for 137 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and a 40.9 passer rating in that game, as Arizona ended with five losses in its last six games.

