Kliff Kingsbury withdraws himself from consideration for Raiders' OC job

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t going to Las Vegas to become the Raiders offensive coordinator after all, a person informed of the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Kingsbury, who spent this past season at USC as a senior offensive analyst, had agreed to join new coach Antonio Pierce’s staff on Thursday, but he couldn’t reach a deal with the Raiders, so he told the team he’s pursuing other options, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions were to remain private.

Now the Raiders have to decide where to go from here.

They have interviewed former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who is available but is in contention for the openings at New England and New Orleans. Mike Sullivan remains the Pittsburgh Steelers ’ quarterbacks coach, so he is a possibility.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher is off the market after being promoted to offensive coordinator, and former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt is now the Patriots' OC. Both interviewed with Las Vegas.

Also gone is Zac Robinson, whom the Raiders reportedly requested to interview. He is Atlanta's offensive coordinator.

Another name is UCLA coach Chip Kelly, who interviewed twice with the Raiders before they turned their attention to Kingsbury — according to NFL.com.

