Kliff Kingsbury withdraws himself from consideration for Raiders' OC job
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t going to Las Vegas to become the Raiders offensive coordinator after all, a person informed of the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Kingsbury, who spent this past season at USC as a senior offensive analyst, had agreed to join new coach Antonio Pierce’s staff on Thursday, but he couldn’t reach a deal with the Raiders, so he told the team he’s pursuing other options, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions were to remain private.
Now the Raiders have to decide where to go from here.
[Related: 2024 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, personnel changes]
They have interviewed former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who is available but is in contention for the openings at New England and New Orleans. Mike Sullivan remains the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterbacks coach, so he is a possibility.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher is off the market after being promoted to offensive coordinator, and former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt is now the Patriots' OC. Both interviewed with Las Vegas.
Also gone is Zac Robinson, whom the Raiders reportedly requested to interview. He is Atlanta's offensive coordinator.
Another name is UCLA coach Chip Kelly, who interviewed twice with the Raiders before they turned their attention to Kingsbury — according to NFL.com.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]
-
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Will Yeah! lead Usher's halftime; Taylor Swift cameo?
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: How bookmakers set the lines for 49ers-Chiefs
Jim Harbaugh predicts Michigan's J.J. McCarthy will be first QB taken in draft
-
Carl Weathers, linebacker-turned-actor who starred in 'Rocky' movies, dies
Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce as NFL world reacts to Chiefs' Super Bowl return
UCLA's Chip Kelly reportedly interested in NFL return. Where could he land?
-
Why was Bill Belichick passed over this coaching cycle?
Taylor Swift inspiring new Chiefs fans, bettors — and even a song
2024 NFL Draft QB rankings: Caleb Williams leads top 10; how many first-rounders?
-
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Will Yeah! lead Usher's halftime; Taylor Swift cameo?
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: How bookmakers set the lines for 49ers-Chiefs
Jim Harbaugh predicts Michigan's J.J. McCarthy will be first QB taken in draft
-
Carl Weathers, linebacker-turned-actor who starred in 'Rocky' movies, dies
Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce as NFL world reacts to Chiefs' Super Bowl return
UCLA's Chip Kelly reportedly interested in NFL return. Where could he land?
-
Why was Bill Belichick passed over this coaching cycle?
Taylor Swift inspiring new Chiefs fans, bettors — and even a song
2024 NFL Draft QB rankings: Caleb Williams leads top 10; how many first-rounders?