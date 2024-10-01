National Football League Key's Big List: Chiefs, Vikings top Keyshawn Johnson's 7 best NFL teams Published Oct. 1, 2024 8:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Four weeks into the 2024 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings are the only two undefeated teams left.

But who else belongs in the league's top tier after a month of action?

In a new series, "SPEAK" co-host Keyshawn Johnson — a former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and Super Bowl champion — will be revealing Key's Big List, a ranking of his top seven NFL teams each week.

Check out Key's Big List after Week 4 below!

7. Houston Texans (3-1)

Week 4 result: Defeated Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20

Key's take: "Three and one, for the first time under head coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans are in first place in the South. The South is not great, as we know. It's not a big, powerful conference with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts."

6. Washington Commanders (3-1)

Week 4 result: Defeated Arizona Cardinals 42-14

Key's take: "The Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels. Okay, think about this. He has led more scoring drives, 23, than he has incompletions this season, only 19. And, they're at the top – first place in the NFC East."

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)

Week 4 result: Defeated Philadelphia Eagles 33-16

Key's take: "Baker Mayfield is tied for second-most passing TDs with eight. He's putting that ball in the air, and they are winning football games."

4. Detroit Lions

Week 4 result: Defeated Seattle Seahawks 42-29

Key's take: "The Detroit Lions — fourth in offensive yards per game. That means that they are punishing people. Watch out, Dallas! You saw what [Jared] Goff did last night: 18-of-18, 100%. He was balling — MVP candidate, as far as I'm concerned."

3. Baltimore Ravens

Week 4 result: Defeated Buffalo Bills 35-10

Key's take: "They got off to a shaky little bit of a start. Everybody was worried about them. They ranked number one in the National Football League in rushing offense: 220 yards a game. They got a lot of that against the Dallas Cowboys. First-ranked rushing defense, allowed 57, and shut them down too."

2. Minnesota Vikings

Week 4 result: Defeated Green Bay Packers 31-29

Key's take: "The undefeated MVP candidate: Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings. Second-ranked rushing defense, second-most defensive takeaways with 10, most sacks in the NFL with 17, and they got a quarterback that's spitting that thing around with 11 touchdown passes."

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 4 result: Defeated Los Angeles Chargers 17-10

Key's take: "They just continue to keep rolling. This is the sixth 4-0 start under Andy Reid. Keep finding ways to win, no matter what the situation is. Losing offensive weapons. Last week's was one thing. This week is this one."

