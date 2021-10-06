National Football League Kansas City Chiefs reassume pole position in Nick Wright's Week 5 NFL tiers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The haves and the have-nots are further separating themselves in Nick Wright 's latest tiers of all 32 NFL teams.

After having co-favorites a week ago, Wright and "The Committee" returned this week with one team standing alone atop the pecking order heading into Week 5.

Here is how the "First Things First" host stacked up the 32 teams in the NFL, along with each tier's team with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, per FOX Bet.

BOTTOM 15: Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars | New York Jets, New York Giants, Detroit Lions | Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons | New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Washington Football Team, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Best Super Bowl odds: Vikings +5000

Wright's thoughts: "The Texans, who are an expansion team, and the Jags, the one team the [Texans] have beaten — they are the two worst teams in football. ... This next group of seven, they're all 2-2 or 1-3. There's not a good offense, aside from Philly, between them. ... One of those teams might be alive for the playoffs, but those 15 teams at the bottom are mostly irrelevant."

STANDINGS DARLINGS: Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos

Best Super Bowl odds: Broncos +4000

Wright's thoughts: "Between the four of them, they're 12-4. They're all 3-1, and none of them are any good. You know it in your heart. You know it in your bones. ... The standings love them. The tiers do not."

WHO ARE YOU?: San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans

Best Super Bowl odds: 49ers +2000

Wright's thoughts: "San Francisco, are you a good defense, or are you not? Tennessee, are you the worst defense in football, or are you going to be mediocre? And Seattle, the up and the down ... You guys are all dangerous. No one wants to play any of the three of you, but you have a bit of an identity crisis."

CHAMPIONSHIP CEILING: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens

Best Super Bowl odds: Buccaneers +600

Wright's thoughts: "This is where the controversy is going to come in. I can already feel it. ... All four of those teams, at their best, can beat anyone in football. But the Bucs have a beleaguered, injured, bad secondary. The Chargers have no experience whatsoever. The Browns quietly have a Baker Mayfield ... concern early in the season. And the Ravens? You just don't know what you're going to get from the Ravens."

CHAMPIONSHIP-CALIBER: Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys

Best Super Bowl odds: Bills +800

Wright's thoughts: "Rams, listen, you were the co-favorites. What happened? You got blown out at home. ... The Bills ... you'd like to see them play better competition. Luckily for them, they will this weekend. ... The Cowboys look awesome. Right now, they do everything well. This is the highest they've ever been in The Committee's tiers."

NO. 1 CONTENDERS: Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals

Best Super Bowl odds: Packers +1000

Wright's thoughts: "I did not want to put the Cardinals there, flatly. However, The Committee ... said, 'Nick, we're overruling you.' So the Cardinals are right there. ... The Packers have shown who they actually are. They're top contenders."

FAVORITES: Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl odds: Chiefs +600

Wright's thoughts: "[The] Chiefs steadied themselves. They've punted once in the last two weeks, six times on the season. Quietly, [Patrick] Mahomes is on pace for 6,000 yards and 60 touchdowns."

For Wright's full breakdown, along with reaction from Chris Broussard, check out the video below:

Several teams have made big jumps, and several teams have dropped in Nick Wright's latest tiers. Chris Broussard is not shocked to see which team Wright has at the top of his pyramid and shares his reaction to the rest of the tiers.

