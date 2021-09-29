National Football League Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams share summit in Nick Wright's Week 4 NFL tiers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We're coming into Week 4 of the NFL season, and Nick Wright has returned with his team rankings. See which teams made a big jump in the tiers, who dropped and which team Nick refuses to remove from the No. 1 spot.

Here is how Wright and "The Committee" stacked up the 32 teams in the NFL, along with each tier's team with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, per FOX Bet.

Plus, stick around to see what "First Things First" cohost Chris Broussard thought of what Wright and "The Committee" came up with.

BOTTOM 15: New York Giants, New York Jets | Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears | Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals | Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots

Super Bowl odds: Vikings +4000

Wright's thoughts: "Oh! The Giants have company. It's the Jets. The next line isn't really even worth talking about. The most interesting thing about line three: Did you guys know the Bengals are 2-1? It's true! ... And then those four teams – the Vikings, Steelers, Dolphins, Patriots – they might be the four least interesting teams in the NFL right now. Just boring, mediocre football teams."

ODD MAN OUT (NFC): Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints

Super Bowl odds: Seahawks +3000

Wright's thoughts: "Two of these three are going to miss the playoffs. [The] Panthers' defense has obviously been outstanding, and their schedule is soft until the final month. ... Seattle has blown back-to-back 10-point leads. New Orleans, I trust the defense, but Jameis [Winston] has thrown for 387 yards on the season. He's played all three games."

ODD MAN OUT (AFC): Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans

Super Bowl odds: Titans +2500

Wright's thoughts: "One of these three is going to miss the playoffs, and it's not going to be the Titans because they're going to win that terrible division. ... The Broncos are 3-0, but the wins have come over the three worst teams in football. The Raiders are 3-0 – two of those wins in overtime – those two teams will be battling it out for a wild-card spot at the end of the year."

HIGH CEILING, LOW FLOOR: Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals

Super Bowl odds: Ravens +1200

Wright's thoughts: "These teams, when they look their best, look as good as just about anybody. But the Chargers still can't figure out how to not ruin themselves with pre-snap penalties. I personally still don't trust anything about the Cowboys' coaching staff. The Ravens did need a fourth-and-19 and a 66-yard field goal to beat the Lions. And the Cardinals are coached by Kliff Kingsbury – can't trust 'em. "

CHAMPIONSHIP-CALIBER: Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl odds: Buccaneers +600

Wright's thoughts: "The Bills deserve a ton of credit. After a terrible Week 1 performance, they've outscored their opponents 78 to 21. ... I'd like to see a little more from the Browns. I think their best game was actually their loss to the Chiefs. And the Bucs? That defense didn't show the improvement we wanted to see."

NO. 1 CONTENDERS: Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl odds: Packers +1000

Wright's thoughts: "Packers-Niners, in my opinion, that game was a tie. I'm not going to give Green Bay a ton of credit. I'm not going to ding San Francisco too much. You cannot walk away from that game thinking either team is clearly better."

CO-FAVORITES: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl odds: Chiefs +600

Wright's thoughts: "Why are they co-favorites? ... Every reputable sportsbook in America has the Chiefs as the favorites by themselves. I'm aware of that, and 'The Committee' tried to push me to leaving the Chiefs at the very top. But the Rams, when you beat Tom Brady ... I need to put the Rams up there. So I overruled 'The Committee.'"

Broussard had plenty of thoughts about how the tiers shook out, too, particularly how Wright and "The Committee" treated the 1-2 Chiefs.

Until next week!

