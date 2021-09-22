National Football League Despite loss, Kansas City Chiefs remain atop Nick Wright's NFL Tiers for Week 3 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Nick Wright's tiers are flowing into Week 3 of the NFL.

Here is how Wright and "The Committee" stacked up the 32 teams in the NFL, along with each tier's team with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, per FOX Bet.

WORST 10 TEAMS IN THE LEAGUE: New York Giants | Detroit Lions , Chicago Bears , Jacksonville Jaguars , New York Jets | Cincinnati Bengals , Houston Texans , Atlanta Falcons , Minnesota Vikings , Indianapolis Colts

Super Bowl odds: Colts +5000

Wright's thoughts: "The Giants almost won. You stay the worst team in football. The four teams above you, you're all terrible. ... The group above, you've shown a little bit ⁠— a couple of you have wins ⁠— ... but these are your worst 10 teams in the league."

OFFENSIVE OFFENSES: Philadelphia Eagles , Washington Football Team , New England Patriots , Miami Dolphins , New Orleans Saints , Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl odds: Saints +3000

Wright's thoughts: "All of them [have] playoff-caliber defenses. All of them [have] super-questionable offenses. I hate to do that to Jalen Hurts, but he's got to expand his throwing area aside from just the right quadrant of the field. Big Ben is cooked like a turkey, and we know the quarterback situations for the other four."

UNDEFEATED UNTRUSTWORTHY: Carolina Panthers , Las Vegas Raiders , Denver Broncos , Arizona Cardinals

Super Bowl odds: Cardinals +2800

Wright's thoughts: "You're 2-0, but can anyone really trust you? Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold are the quarterbacks for the first two, so that speaks for itself. ... But what about the Raiders? When did the Raiders ever start 2-0 and then flame out? Well, how about last year? ... They make me a little nervous, but the Cardinals could move up."

PLAYOFF CALIBER: Tennessee Titans , Dallas Cowboys , Los Angeles Chargers

Super Bowl odds: Titans +2800

Wright's thoughts: "They all have a loss. They all do something exceptionally well, but nobody really thinks any of those teams can win the title. But they're definitely playoff caliber."

FRINGE CONTENDERS: Seattle Seahawks , Baltimore Ravens , Buffalo Bills

Super Bowl odds: Bills +1100

Wright's thoughts: "They all have a loss that was a little head-scratching but we also know: If you tell me any of those three teams are playing their A-game, they can beat anybody in football.

TRUE CONTENDERS: Cleveland Browns , Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl odds: Buccaneers +600

Wright's thoughts: "I know you're looking at that, and I know what's jumping out at you. 'Nick, you moved the Browns down?' ... Yeah, I didn't think they were that impressive against the Texans, and neither did The Committee."

NO. 1 CONTENDERS: Los Angeles Rams , San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl odds: Rams +1200

Wright's thoughts: "Both of these teams can beat you any way. They can beat you with great defense, they can beat you on the ground and they can beat you through the air. ... Rams play the Bucs, Niners play the Packers this week. I think The Committee will be vindicated."

FAVORITES: Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl odds: Chiefs +500

Wright's thoughts: "And then the controversy! ... All I'm gonna say is this. You don't need to trust me. Trust FOX Bet ... I challenge anyone to find a sportsbook in America where the literal favorites are not the Kansas City Chiefs."

For Wright's full breakdown, check out the video below:

