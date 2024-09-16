National Football League
Chiefs bringing in RB Kareem Hunt for visit following Isiah Pacheco injury
Published Sep. 16, 2024 5:12 p.m. ET

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly not wasting any time filling the gap in their offensive line after losing starting running back Isiah Pacheco

According to NFL media, the reigning Super Bowl champions are bringing former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in for a free-agency visit on Tuesday, after it was reported that Pacheco would miss approximately 6-8 weeks due to a fibula injury.

Hunt was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but was released midway through his second NFL season 2018 after a video surfaced of him pushing a woman to the ground and kicking her.

During his time in Kansas City, Hunt led the NFL with 1,327 yards rushing and also caught 53 passes for 455 yards, and was named to his first Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2017.

Hunt spent the last five seasons with the Browns after signing with the team in 2019. In 2023, the 29-year-old signed a one-year, $4 million contract to return Cleveland following a season-ending injury to Nick Chubb. Now, another injury with one of his other former teams may pave the way for Hunt to return to the football field.

