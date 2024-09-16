National Football League
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco reportedly fractured fibula, expected to land on IR
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco reportedly fractured fibula, expected to land on IR

Updated Sep. 16, 2024 10:53 a.m. ET

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to be without running back Isiah Pacheco for some time.

Early tests show that Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula in the Chiefs' win over the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Media reported on Monday. Pacheco is expected to land on injured reserve as a result of his fibula injury, ESPN reported.

Pacheco suffered the injury on the Chiefs' final drive of Sunday's game, limping off the field after his leg got caught in an awkward position on a 1-yard carry. He limped off the field and didn't return. He was later seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium wearing a walking boot and using crutches.

Prior to leaving Arrowhead Stadium, Pacheco reportedly underwent X-rays on his ankle. He's expected to undergo more testing on Monday, with an MRI planned to see if he suffered any ligament damage, according to multiple reports.

Pacheco has been a key contributor to the Chiefs' high-powered offense since they drafted him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He's led the team in rushing in each of the last two years, running for 935 yards on 4.6 yards per carry and seven touchdowns last season.

Pacheco had another impressive performance in the Bengals' Week 2 win over the Bengals. He rushed for 90 yards on 4.7 yards per carry, adding five receptions for 21 yards. He had 45 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards in the Chiefs' Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

If Pacheco winds up on injured reserve, he'll be sidelined for the next four weeks. Kansas City takes on the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints in their next three games before their bye week in Week 6. They take on the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII after their bye week. 

Pacheco isn't the only offensive contributor that the Chiefs have lost to injury so far this season.  Wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is reportedly expected to miss the regular season after undergoing shoulder surgery last week.

Despite the injuries, the Chiefs' quest for a three-peat has gotten off to a good start, opening the year with a 2-0 record. However, both wins were decided on the final play.

