Chiefs back on top of Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'

Four weeks down, 14 to go.

We haven't gotten far in the 2022 NFL season, but boy have the storylines swirled, as the first month of football has swept by.

With that, here are the top 10 teams in the league according to "The Herd" host Colin Cowherd, with insights from FOX Bet .

10. Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 10)

Overall record: 3-1 | Last week: Vikings won 28-25 vs. New Orleans Saints

Colin's thoughts: "They thumped Green Bay and dominated them. Oh, by the way, their only loss on the road: Monday Night Football to, to me, the best team in the league, Philadelphia. Kirk Cousins: 34 straight games with a TD pass. They're not flashy, they can't blow you away, but they've got upcoming games against the Bears, the Dolphins without Tua [Tagovailoa], the Cardinals and the Commanders. So, get ready for a 7-1 team."

NFL championship odds: +2000

Up next: Bears at Vikings (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, NFL+)

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (unranked)

Overall record: 2-2 | Last week: Jaguars lost 21-29 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Colin's thoughts: "The Jaguars got housed in Philadelphia. It's not the end of the world. Excellent front seven, all sorts of weapons. Trevor Lawrence: three straight games with multiple TD. It's not a work of art. They're young, they make mistakes. But they've played three of their first four games on the road. Now, they start to get some home cooking against the Texans, and the Giants, and the Broncos and the Raiders. The schedule softens."

NFL championship odds: +5000

Up next: Texans at Jaguars (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, NFL+)

8. Miami Dolphins (5)

Overall record: 3-1 | Last week: Dolphins lost 27-15 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Colin's thoughts: "I don't know what you're going to do without Tua, but I don't think [Teddy] Bridgewater is a huge fall-off. I like Tua more than Bridgewater, but I think they're still going to be a really good football team. The only loss this season came on a short week against Cincinnati, a fairly desperate football team. … Their offense ranks second in yards per play at 6.4. … They are explosive … Tua gets the ball out quickly to guys who are phenomenal after the catch. … I think you go a month with Bridgewater and you win most of those games."

NFL championship odds: +2200

Up next: Dolphins at Jets (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

7. Cincinnati Bengals (6)

Overall record: 2-2 | Last week: Bengals won 27-15 vs. Miami Dolphins

Colin's thoughts: "They did beat Miami. Their defense is No. 8 in the NFL. They've only allowed five TDs all year. That's second to the Cowboys. The other thing is, Joe Burrow, major surgery, didn't practice or play in the preseason. Bumpy opening week. What's Joe Burrow in his last three games? Six TDs, no turnovers and a passer rating of 107. Joe Burrow is back, baby."

NFL championship odds: +2000

Up next: Bengals at Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

6. Baltimore Ravens (4)

Overall record: 2-2 | Last week: Ravens lost 23-20 vs. Buffalo Bills

Colin's thoughts: "[They're] the weirdest team in the league. First of all, they've lost five straight games at home. Huh? Baltimore's always great at home. Secondly, their defense has the most takeaways in the league, but the worst pass defense in the league. They're great in the first half, not in the second. I find them a weird team, but I love the staff, I love the owner, I love the front office, I love Lamar Jackson. They can win any game, and lose any game, but they are a strange team who's suddenly better away from home than at home."

NFL championship odds: +1600

Up next: Bengals at Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

5. San Francisco 49ers (7)

Overall record: 2-2 | Last week: 49ers won 24-9 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Colin's thoughts: "Their defense leads the NFL in scoring defense, only team holding their opponents under four yards a play, only team that's not allowed a TD in the first half this season, and they are physical. I mean, they pushed the Rams around the field [Monday] night. They're my favorite team in the league to watch. That is my favorite kind of football … big, tough, physical, dominating, in your kitchen. Trent Williams gone at left tackle, so I can't put them higher for a month."

NFL championship odds: +1800

Up next: 49ers at Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8)

Overall record: 2-2 | Last week: Buccaneers lost 41-31 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Colin's thoughts: "I don't care the Bucs have lost back-to-back to Kansas City and Green Bay. Now, they have all their receivers. They've got the Falcons, Steelers and Panthers coming up. So the 2-2 Bucs are going to be the 5-2 Bucs. … [Tom] Brady leads the NFL in TD-INT ratio. It is remarkable they're competitive with Kansas City and competitive with Green Bay considering the hemorrhaging of players on the offensive side."

NFL championship odds: +1000

Up next: Falcons at Buccaneers (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

3. Buffalo Bills (1)

Overall record: 3-1 | Last week: Bills won 23-20 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Colin's thoughts: "They still lead the NFL in point differential, yardage differential. They've outscored opponents 44-0 in the third quarter, which means their coaching staff is great with adjustments. Their offense leads the NFL in first downs. … They've got cluster injuries on the back end. It hurt them against Miami, hurts them against Baltimore. They're missing three of their top four starters. They've got injuries all over the secondary and D-line. I do think their lack of a running game outside of Josh Allen — they will pay the price for that — probably in the postseason, but they're an avalanche coming downhill. You don't want to be a skier when they're healthy."

NFL championship odds: +400

Up next: Steelers at Bills (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (2)

Overall record: 4-0 | Last week: Eagles won 29-21 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Colin's thoughts: "Only remaining undefeated team. Thirty-six big plays. This is the mythology of Jalen Hurts: ‘Well, he doesn’t throw the ball downfield.' They lead the NFL — not the Chiefs — in big plays. Their O-line and D-line may be the best combination in the NFL. They take the ball away, they've got nine takeaways. They scheme very good, they take leads on you. Their second half offense has been hit-and-miss, but I think they're real. Nick Sirianni shocked me. I've never been more worn on a head coach after a bumpy press conference. I love watching them play. They're physical, in-your-face. They make you uncomfortable."

NFL championship odds: +800

Up next: Eagles at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

1. Kansas City Chiefs (3)

Overall record: 3-1 | Last week: Chiefs won 41-31 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Colin's thoughts: "I don't know how long I'm going to have them there because their schedule stiffens, but I'm going to give it to the Chiefs. The No. 2 scoring offense, the most creative offensive coach in the league, the best quarterback in the league. Their defense: impossible to run on. They're forcing you to throw the ball. Now, the bad news is they're giving up a lot over the top. You can throw the ball on this team, and they've got to clean that up, because they're going to lead most games late, so that pass defense is going to be on the field in the fourth quarter in the playoffs. That's the only thing I don't like about them. … [But] they're the best rush defense in the NFL. That's a really good sign."

NFL championship odds: +650

Up next: Raiders at Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

