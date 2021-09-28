National Football League Has Chargers QB Justin Herbert's rapid ascension placed him among NFL's elite? 45 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Could there be a new top dog in the AFC quarterback rankings?

If the first three weeks of the season are any indication, Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert is making a case that he is not only the future of the quarterback position in the division but also could very well be the present.

After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, Herbert has come out like gangbusters in the 2021 season, guiding the Chargers to a 2-1 record, including a road win over the vaunted Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.

In the matchup, Herbert outplayed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes , throwing for four touchdowns and no interceptions, compared to Mahomes' three passing TDs and two picks.

On top of earning the head-to-head win over Mahomes and the Chiefs, Herbert's numbers are on par with those of the former MVP through three games. So far in 2021, Herbert has completed 88 of 126 pass attempts (69.8%) for 956 yards, six TDs, three interceptions and a 97.9 passer rating.

Mahomes, on the other hand, has completed 78 of 111 pass attempts (70.3%) for 940 yards, nine passing scores, three picks and a 111.7 passer rating.

Herbert's ascension has caught the eye of Colin Cowherd, who explained on "The Herd" that the QB's supreme confidence has him on a path to stardom.

"Herbert, when you watch his confidence, he throws the ball right into the defense," Cowherd said. "That's a guy who trusts his knowledge of the system, trusts his arm. It's amazing how much trust Herbert has in himself and how much trust the coaches have in Herbert."

For more up-to-date news on all things Chargers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

On the day after his team's big win, new Chargers head coach Brandon Staley joined "The Herd" to rave about his quarterback.

With Herbert and the Chargers sitting at 2-1 and the Chiefs at 1-2 (in last place in the AFC West), is it possible that a changing of the guard is happening in real time?

Shannon Sharpe believes there is reason to be concerned about Kansas City, mainly due to the team's defensive shortcomings, which he detailed on "Undisputed."

"Justin Herbert — I did not see this. I knew he was athletic, but I did not know that he could throw the ball like this," Sharpe said. "And I am concerned about the Chiefs because their defense isn't very good."

On top of that, Skip Bayless said that beyond the Chiefs' defense, he is concerned that Mahomes' penchant for the flashy play is starting to come back to haunt him.

Nine touchdowns and three interceptions through three weeks is respectable — but maybe not for Mahomes, who didn't throw his third pick until Week 13 each of the past two seasons.

A leaky defense with frequent turnovers is a recipe for disaster in the NFL, especially in a division with a rising star such as Herbert.

It's possible that Herbert's rise among the NFL's elite could be accelerated by a potential Chiefs decline.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.