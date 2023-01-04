National Football League
Justin Fields (hip) out; Bears to start Nathan Peterman vs. Vikings
National Football League

Justin Fields (hip) out; Bears to start Nathan Peterman vs. Vikings

4 hours ago

Justin Fields' breakout sophomore season is over. 

Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus announced Wednesday that Fields has a sore hip and will not be active for the team's season finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Nathan Peterman is slated to start in Fields' place.

The impending offseason will be a pivotal one for the Bears and Fields, who's begun to manifest the potential that prompted the club to trade up for the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft ans select the former Ohio State star. 

Over 15 starts in 2022, Fields became just the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season, joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson. He also completed 60.4% of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.  

Of course, Fields also struggled at various points throughout the season, in part because of the lack of talent surrounding him on the Bears' roster. He was sacked a league-high 55 times.

Chicago owns the second-worst record in the league at 3-13 and could secure the first overall pick in the 2023 draft with a loss to playoff-bound Minnesota and a Houston Texans win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18.

