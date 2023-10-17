National Football League
Julio Jones signs 1-year deal with Philadelphia Eagles
National Football League

Julio Jones signs 1-year deal with Philadelphia Eagles

Updated Oct. 17, 2023 4:40 p.m. ET

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones has been a free agent this season after playing in 10 games with the Buccaneers last season. He hauled in seven receptions for 74 yards and a TD in his last outing with the team, a 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in the playoffs.

The trade reunites Jones with former Tennessee teammate A.J. Brown, who had pushed the Titans to trade for Jones when he was in Atlanta. He also joins forces with former Falcons teammate Olamide Zaccheaus

A two-time first-team All-Pro player and three-time second-team recipient, Jones led the NFL in receiving yards per game in three separate seasons. He has seven 1,000-yard seasons to his name, including the third-highest mark of all time (1,871 in 2015). He was named the NFL's 2010s All-Decade team. 

