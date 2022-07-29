National Football League NFL training camps: Julio Jones, Jaylen Waddle, Saquon Barkley shine 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Training camps are underway across the NFL, and some of the league's biggest stars are already turning heads as practices get underway this week.

Teams are getting in the swing of things this week ahead of joint practices, which begin in less than two weeks, and in preparation for the upcoming 2022-23 season, which begins on Thursday, September 8.

Here are some the very best moments from training camp, thus far:

No. 1 for a reason

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase put on a show early into training camp, reeling in a monster catch from backup QB Brandon Allen, who was taking reps in the absence of starter Joe Burrow.

Not so fast!

Denver Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II was clicking on all cylinders, breaking up a huge play alongside wideout Courtland Sutton . The sophomore CB accounted for 58 tackles (45 solo), 14 passes defended and four interceptions in 16 games (15 starts) last season.

Slick

Rookie receiver Garrett Wilson — the 10th overall pick in this year's draft out of Ohio State — made a tremendous one-handed grab in practice Thursday on a difficult pass that was way behind him.

Wilson had 70 catches for 1,058 yards (15.1 yards per catch) and 12 touchdowns for the Buckeyes in 2021.

Airborne!

Jaylen Waddle took to the practice field on Thursday for the second day of the Miami Dolphins training camp donning a bright orange jersey, which is awarded to the previous session’s best practice performer.

Waddle reportedly caught seven passes from his quarterbacks — his former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa and newly signed Teddy Bridgewater — without dropping a single catch. One of those receptions was this wild grab over the defender that had the 23-year-old catch some serious air.

How'd he catch that?

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts dropped a dime to Quez Watkins, who is entering his third year in the league, and the 24-year-old wideout made a jaw-dropping snag.

Dynamic duo

Tom Brady got his first reps in with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ' latest addition in future Hall of Fame receiver Julio Jones , who signed a one-year deal with the team earlier this week.

Bombs away

Tennessee Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks — the No. 18 overall pick in this year's draft — started camp off on the right foot, making an impressive leaping catch on a massive throw from QB Ryan Tannehill.

Burks was previously limited during OTAs and held out of minicamp in part due to asthma issues.

Breakout season loading

Kadarius Toney, a 2021 first-round pick, made a big first impression during the first day of training camp in East Rutherford, N.J. with a monster touchdown grab over New York Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson.

Turning heads

Giants running back Saquon Barkley was another big name to reel in a wild catch on Wednesday's practice, including this picture-perfect touchdown grab from QB Daniel Jones in the back of the end zone.

Fancy footwork

After a short stay on the New Orleans Saints' physically unable to perform (PUP) list to open camp, All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas hit the practice field Wednesday for the first time in 18 months.

Thomas, who had his most recent surgery in November, participated in every portion of practice except for full-team drills, per ESPN, and showed off his mobility with a flashy sideline grab.

No quit

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Aaron Donald was up to his old tricks for the Los Angeles Rams.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.