National Football League
Saints' Michael Thomas, Marcus Davenport on PUP list Saints' Michael Thomas, Marcus Davenport on PUP list
National Football League

Saints' Michael Thomas, Marcus Davenport on PUP list

47 mins ago

The New Orleans Saints have been dealt two injury blows, one on each side of the ball.

Per the NFL transaction wire, New Orleans placed wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (finger) on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Thursday.

Thomas, 29, didn't appear in a game for the Saints last season due to ankle surgery. He last appeared in a game for the Saints in December 2020. In Thomas' last full season (2019), he logged an NFL-high 1,725 receiving yards on 149 receptions to go along with nine touchdowns. 

New Orleans added to its wide receiver room this offseason, signing former Cleveland Browns wideout Jarvis Landry and selecting Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave with one of their two first-round draft picks (11). They selected Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning with the No. 19 overall pick in the wake of tackle Terron Armstead signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Davenport was limited to 11 games last season due to a shoulder injury. He logged a career-high nine sacks, nine tackles for loss and three forced fumbles across those 11 games. Across his four-year NFL career, Davenport has 21 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles.

New Orleans finished the 2021 NFL regular season 9-8, which was good for second place in the NFC South. However, the Saints were edged out by the Philadelphia Eagles for the third NFC Wild Card. 

Head coach Sean Payton stepped down from his post after the regular season with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who coached the Saints in their Week 15 victory at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, succeeding Payton.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Patriots' Bill Belichick won't have offensive, defensive coordinators
National Football League

Patriots' Bill Belichick won't have offensive, defensive coordinators

1 hour ago
Rams' Super Bowl rings have mini-SoFi Stadium inside
National Football League

Rams' Super Bowl rings have mini-SoFi Stadium inside

11 hours ago
Is Ravens' Lamar Jackson next QB in line for big extension?
National Football League

Is Ravens' Lamar Jackson next QB in line for big extension?

16 hours ago
Which Dallas Cowboys are under most pressure this season?
Dallas Cowboys

Which Dallas Cowboys are under most pressure this season?

17 hours ago
Justin Fields is 'going to be special,' former Bears lineman says
Chicago Bears

Justin Fields is 'going to be special,' former Bears lineman says

19 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes