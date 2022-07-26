Julio Jones signing one-year deal with Buccaneers

National Football League
Julio Jones is teaming up with the player most responsible for him not winning a Super Bowl.

The former All-Pro wideout is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Jones returns to the NFC South after a forgettable season with the Tennessee Titans

The move gives Tom Brady another potentially dangerous weapon in his loaded receiving corps. The Bucs already boast one of the best duos in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. They also added Jones' former Falcons teammate Russell Gage in the offseason. 

Jones, in his prime, was arguably the top receiver in football. The 33-year-old isn't that far removed from that period, either, having amassed 1,394 yards in 2019 while earning his seventh Pro Bowl selection. But he's been besieged by injuries the past two years and, for the first time in his career, was ineffective even when healthy during the 2021 campaign. His 48 receptions, 434 yards and one touchdown with Tennessee were all personal lows.

The future Hall of Famer has 13,330 career receiving yards, leaving him a 1,000-yard season from the top 10. Jones' 91.9 receiving yards per game is the highest in NFL history. Now, he'll be paired with the most accomplished quarterback of all time. 

Jones knows that well, having lost to Brady's Patriots in Super Bowl LI following a monumental comeback.

