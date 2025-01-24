National Football League Josh Allen is simply the NFL’s most irreplaceable player Published Jan. 24, 2025 10:39 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL Most Valuable Player Award might go to Lamar Jackson or Saquon Barkley due to their remarkable individual accomplishments, but Josh Allen is the most irreplaceable player in the league.

Though every head coach and general manager would cite their QB1 as an invaluable piece of a championship puzzle, coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have a unicorn in the form of their 6-foot-5, 240-pound quarterback. Allen is the first NFL player with 40-plus touchdowns in five consecutive seasons. In addition, he is one of three quarterbacks in NFL history with 40-plus touchdowns, 500-plus rushing yards and fewer than seven interceptions.

While Jackson joins him on that shortlist by reaching the standard in 2019 and 2024, Allen is doing the most with the least in Buffalo this season. The three-time Pro Bowler has put up gaudy numbers after losing his established WR1 (Stefon Diggs) and WR2 (Gabe Davis) in the offseason. Although the team acquired Amari Cooper in a midseason trade to fill a role as a lead receiver, the Bills have operated as a playmaker-by-committee on the perimeter.

Khalil Shakir leads the team in targets (100), receptions (76), receiving yards (821) and yards after catch (597), but is a traditional No. 3 receiver on most squads. Keon Coleman has emerged as the Bills' designated big-play threat with a 19.2-yard pass per catch average and 12 "explosives" (catches of at least 20 yards) on his resume, but the 2024 second-rounder is still learning the ropes as a potential WR1. While Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox are quality options as trusted pass catchers between the hashes, the tight-end tandem has not reached elite status despite combining for 66 catches, 759 receiving yards, and three scores.

Considering Allen has posted eye-popping numbers without an elite receiver at his disposal, the seventh-year pro deserves extra credit for leading an offense that averaged 30-plus points with just eight turnovers. Despite being asked to shoulder a heavier load without a premier receiver on the perimeter, he has evolved into a playmaking "game manager" with an efficient game.

Unlike the young gunslinger who took the league by storm as a super-sized dual-threat, Allen has learned how to scale back on the "hero" plays until he is the "gotta have situations" that require him to play like Superman for the Bills. Those critical third down, red zone and two-minute/end-of-game situations require Allen to put on his cape to help a collection of overachievers knock off more talented squads.

That's not a slight or dismissal of the Bills' individual and collective talents, but the team features just one Pro Bowler (Dion Dawkins) outside of its QB1, revealing the lack of star power on the roster. Granted, franchise quarterbacks are expected to elevate the play of those around them, but Allen is asked to do more than his contemporaries.

Patrick Mahomes and Jackson have elite skill players and trench players around them, making it easier for them to torch opponents as distributors. In addition, Jackson has the luxury of relying on a two-time NFL rushing champion (Derrick Henry) to bludgeon opponents between the tackles as part of a dynamic rushing attack that led the league in rushing yards.

While Allen was paired with a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher in James Cook, the third-year pro does not command the defense's attention like Henry or Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles. Thus, the Bills' QB1 is a "one-man show" putting up gaudy numbers against defensive coordinators crafting elaborate schemes designed to neutralize his impact as a playmaker.

Despite their best efforts, Allen became the first player to post multiple seasons with 25 touchdowns and 10 rushing scores. As the Bills' short-yardage/goal-line specialist, he exhibits Cam Newton-like running skills executing designed quarterback runs. Though his game is not identical to the former MVP, McDermott's experience with Newton during the Carolina Panthers' Super Bowl run might have encouraged him to trust Allen to elevate the offense without a collection of stars around him.

As a unique playmaker with linebacker size and tailback strength, and power, Allen is a nightmare to bring down inside or outside of the pocket. In addition, he poses a problem to defenses as a deep ball thrower with limitless range. Given the dilemma his dual-threat ability presents to the defense, the Bills' diverse scheme is a creative "shell game" with Allen as the centerpiece that keeps opponents guessing in crucial moments.

Moreover, Allen's dynamic playmaking ability and exceptional ball security enable the Bills to play a complementary game with a blue-collar defense providing extra possessions and prime scoring opportunities with turnovers (32, third-most in the league) and critical stops. With the Bills leading the league in turnover margin (plus-24) in the regular season and holding a plus-three advantage in the playoffs, the combination has been a winning one in Buffalo.

Though the MVP race has been decided with votes cast at the end of the regular season, Allen's spectacular 2024 campaign has shown the football world that the Bills' No. 17 is an unstoppable force capable of single-handedly carrying a squad to the title. With a win against the back-to-back champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Allen can cement his status as the league's most irreplaceable player.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

