Jets reportedly fire head coach Robert Saleh

Published Oct. 8, 2024 10:18 a.m. ET

Robert Saleh's tenure as the New York Jets head coach is over.

The Jets fired Saleh on Tuesday, per multiple reports. ESPN was first to report the news. New York got off to a disappointing 2-3 start to the season following Aaron Rodgers' return from an Achilles injury. Saleh was in the middle of his fourth season with the franchise, going 20-36 during his tenure.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be the Jets' interim coach, FOX Sports' Peter Schrager reported

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

