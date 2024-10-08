National Football League Jets reportedly fire head coach Robert Saleh Published Oct. 8, 2024 10:18 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Robert Saleh's tenure as the New York Jets head coach is over.

The Jets fired Saleh on Tuesday, per multiple reports. ESPN was first to report the news. New York got off to a disappointing 2-3 start to the season following Aaron Rodgers' return from an Achilles injury. Saleh was in the middle of his fourth season with the franchise, going 20-36 during his tenure.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be the Jets' interim coach, FOX Sports' Peter Schrager reported.

