Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson confirms he has torn Achilles tendon

New York Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson confirmed Monday in a social media post he tore his right Achilles tendon.

The 25-year-old Johnson posted a short video on X and Instagram saying an MRI showed what he and the Jets feared when he was carted off the field in the third quarter of New York's 24-17 victory in Tennessee on Sunday.

"It's official, man," Johnson said. "MRI just came back positive. Well, negative information but positive results. I did tear my Achilles, but we good, man. We're in great spirits, we're going to get back right and this is just another opportunity to brag about what I came from, so let's get it."

Johnson, a Pro Bowl selection last season, was walking with the aid of a knee scooter in the lobby of the team's facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, while filming the 22-second video.

He thanked people for their prayers and support in the post.

"This is not a dark time for me, although there will be dark days ahead," Johnson wrote. "This is God's way for me to not only grow as a man, person and player but to also inspire others to as well!! (No.) 11 will be back and better, BOOK IT."

Johnson suffered a similar injury to the one that sidelined quarterback Aaron Rodgers after just four snaps last season and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker for the final 12 games last year.

The loss of Johnson is a blow to the Jets' defense, which is still without Haason Reddick, who remains a contract holdout while looking for an extension.

Johnson, who is in his third NFL season after being drafted in the first round out of Florida State in 2022, has 10 career sacks. He was expected to team with Reddick, acquired from Philadelphia in late March, as the Jets' primary pass rushers off the edges.

Although Will McDonald had three sacks Sunday, it would appear the loss of Johnson would add some urgency for the Jets to come to some resolution with the Reddick situation to help bolster their pass rush.

"You know what, I'll say it again," Saleh said Monday morning. "We've got the guys that we have in our room, guys that we love, the guys that we've been working with and those are those are the guys we're going to continue to work with until everyone figures it out."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

