Jessie Bates III leaving Bengals for Falcons in free agency

Published Mar. 13, 2023 5:00 p.m. EDT

Former Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III has agreed to a contract with the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network reported on Monday. It's a four-year deal with a roughly $16 million average annual salary.

Bates is the second defensive back Cincinnati has lost to free agency, as safety Vonn Bell inked a deal with the Carolina Panthers. The two defensive backs were among the 20 Bengals players on the open market.

Analysis from Fox Sports' free-agent rankings:

Bates has quietly been one the best safeties in the league for three years running. He had a career-high four interceptions this season and has topped 100 tackles in three of his five seasons in the league. Sportrac has his market value listed at $15 million per year, which is a slight bump from his previous $12 million salary. Bates was already given the franchise tag last season. THe Bengals won't place it on him again, which means he should be highly sought-after by multiple terms. 



The 25-year-old Bates and had a career-high four interceptions this year and has topped 100 tackles in three of his five seasons in the league. He earned PFWA Al-Rookie Team honors in 2018. 

The Bengals selected Bates in the second round in the 2018 draft out of Wake Forest

National Football League
Atlanta Falcons
Cincinnati Bengals
