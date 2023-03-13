National Football League Jessie Bates III leaving Bengals for Falcons in free agency Published Mar. 13, 2023 5:00 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Former Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III has agreed to a contract with the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network reported on Monday. It's a four-year deal with a roughly $16 million average annual salary.

Bates is the second defensive back Cincinnati has lost to free agency, as safety Vonn Bell inked a deal with the Carolina Panthers. The two defensive backs were among the 20 Bengals players on the open market.

The 25-year-old Bates and had a career-high four interceptions this year and has topped 100 tackles in three of his five seasons in the league. He earned PFWA Al-Rookie Team honors in 2018.

The Bengals selected Bates in the second round in the 2018 draft out of Wake Forest.

