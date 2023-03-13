National Football League
National Football League

Safety Vonn Bell reportedly signs with Panthers

Updated Mar. 13, 2023 4:14 p.m. EDT

Safety Vonn Bell has signed with the Panthers, according to a report from NFL Media.

Bell spent the past three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, playing a major role on a defense that reached back-to-back AFC title games and nearly defeated the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, but had to deal with several veteran defensive players hitting free agency such as Bell and Jessie Bates III as of March 1. Bell ranks No. 29 in the Fox Sports top 50 NFL free-agent rankings. 

Analysis From Fox Sports' free-agent rankings:

quote

He's been a terrific run stopper for the Bengals and is exceptional when it comes to covering tight ends. His four interceptions last season should boost his value over $10 million per year.



The 28-year-old played for the New Orleans Saints from 2016-2019 and has played for the Bengals since 2020. He has recorded 632 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles and 10 interceptions in his career. Bell had four of those interceptions last season and is valued at over $10 million per year, according to Spotrac. 

The Saints selected Miller in the 2016 draft in the second round at pick 61 out of Ohio State.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Carolina Panthers
National Football League
Cincinnati Bengals
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 'Ain't f---ing done yet': Jason Kelce announces return to Eagles
'Ain't f---ing done yet': Jason Kelce announces return to Eagles
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes