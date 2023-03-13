Safety Vonn Bell reportedly signs with Panthers
Safety Vonn Bell has signed with the Panthers, according to a report from NFL Media.
Bell spent the past three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, playing a major role on a defense that reached back-to-back AFC title games and nearly defeated the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, but had to deal with several veteran defensive players hitting free agency such as Bell and Jessie Bates III as of March 1. Bell ranks No. 29 in the Fox Sports top 50 NFL free-agent rankings.
Analysis From Fox Sports' free-agent rankings:
He's been a terrific run stopper for the Bengals and is exceptional when it comes to covering tight ends. His four interceptions last season should boost his value over $10 million per year.
The 28-year-old played for the New Orleans Saints from 2016-2019 and has played for the Bengals since 2020. He has recorded 632 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles and 10 interceptions in his career. Bell had four of those interceptions last season and is valued at over $10 million per year, according to Spotrac.
The Saints selected Bell in the 2016 draft in the second round at pick 61 out of Ohio State.
- Reports: Bears trade No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft to PanthersLamar Jackson's landing spots: Which teams could sign the QB?
