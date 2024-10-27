National Football League Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary electrifies Commanders fans, sports world Published Oct. 27, 2024 8:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The showdown between Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels didn't just live up to the hype. It exceeded the hype.

The top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft squared off for the first time when Williams' Chicago Bears visited Daniels' Washington Commanders on Sunday. Daniels, who was a game-time decision, almost didn't play due to a rib injury. Not only did he play, buthe rookie also delivered the biggest highlight of the NFL season so far when his Hail Mary bounced off multiple of defenders and found its way to wide receiver Noah Brown in the end zone for a shocking last-second win:

It was a remarkable play for Daniels, who bought time with his legs and danced around before launching the pass from his own 35-yard line. And it also overshadowed Williams' own heroics. The No. 1 pick, who is from Washington, D.C., had led the Bears on a go-ahead touchdown drive with 23 seconds remaining. His two-point conversion to tight end Cole Kmet put Chicago up 18-15, its first lead of the game.

Daniels and the Commanders would have the last word, though. And once that Hail Mary succeeded, social media erupted with praise for Daniels and shock and awe at what we had all just witnessed.

Others who reacted included NBA superstar Kevin Durant, actor Jeffrey Wright and rapper Wale —all longtime Commanders fans — as well as NFL stars Patrick Queen and Joe Mixon and former New Orleans Saints Pro Bowler Michael Thomas, who like Noah Brown went to Ohio State.

Here's what other FOX Sports NFL analysts had to say about the play and its impact:

