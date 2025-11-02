NFL Trade Deadline Updates and Notable NFL Roster Changes From Jay Glazer

NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on major Week 9 roster changes and trade deadline updates on "FOX NFL Sunday."

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make a deal to strengthen their rosters for the second half of the season or sell high on players who might hit free agency in the offseason. Glazer revealed which teams he believes are being the most aggressive right now ahead of the deadline.

"The Seattle Seahawks … are very aggressive right now for several different positions," he said. "The (Chicago) Bears, the (San Francisco) 49ers, the (Dallas) Cowboys … and the (Philadelphia) Eagles — they're being aggressive, as well. I don't think you're gonna see any big names. … The (New England) Patriots are looking for a little pass rush help."

"This was the line that I heard more than anything (else) from (general managers)," Glazer added. "They would call a team, and the team would say, ‘Hey, we’re not trying to trade Player X, but can you believe all these teams are calling us about Player X?' Which means they're saying, ‘What would you give me for Player X?’"

Regarding Cincinnati Bengals star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who has been at the center of a ton of trade speculation, Glazer shared that the team may no longer be standing firm on its original stance to keep the All-Pro.

The Bengals originally said that they weren't open to moving Hendrickson, who has earned a Pro Bowl nod in every season since joining the Bengals in 2021. Things could change now with Cincinnati getting pushed further and further away from the postseason picture.

"(Over) the last couple (of) days, a bunch of GMs said, ‘Hey, you better check this out, because now they’re saying yes to us,'" Glazer shared. "Whether or not they can get what they're looking for, I don't know about that, but it seemed like a hard no about a week or so ago — and now it's not."

Hendrickson (hip) will be held out for the second time this season after being listed as doubtful all week and not logging any practice activity from Wednesday through Friday.

The Bengals (3-5) face the Bears (4-3) on the road on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET).

Glazer also revealed which specific position most teams are inquiring about ahead of the deadline: pass rushers.

"The Dolphins have a couple of guys who could be available," he said. "(Bradley) Chubb, (Matthew) Judon and (Jaelan) Phillips, (with) Jaelan Phillips (being) the most likely. … The Philadelphia Eagles have interest in him.

"Also, the Jets are calling around for a couple of those defensive ends. Some of the teams have called asking about Quinnen Williams, and they said, ‘No, you gotta blow us out of the water like a Micah (Parsons)-type trade.’ I don't see that happening."

Glazer also shared insight about the Eagles' No. 1 wide receiver, A.J. Brown, who has had a lackluster season so far.

"A couple teams have asked about him, (but) that is a hard no," he shared. "The receivers that are (floating around) out there, like Jakobi Meyers … Rashid Shaheed, Calvin Ridley, those are (plausible) names."

Brown sat out of Philly's Week 8 win against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury and is out again today against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET) after the Eagles' bye last week.

Another one of the biggest storylines this week surrounds veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, who will be playing for the Denver Broncos when they face an AFC foe in the Houston Texans later today.

"He is active today," Glazer said. "He's gonna play today, which gives him his 20th (season). I actually just got off the phone with him from the locker room in there (in Denver)."

"It's surreal," Lewis told Glazer. "I’m just living in gratitude right now. When I first started this league, I was hoping I'd play 10 (seasons). I never thought I'd get to 20 in a million years."

"Really cool to hear Marcedes is in there," Glazer added. "He's going against (head coach) DeMeco Ryans. (He) and DeMeco Ryans were on the same team at the senior bowl together. DeMeco was drafted five picks after him."

Denver elevated the 41-year-old from its practice squad to the active roster, the team announced yesterday. Denver previously ruled out TE Nate Adkins (knee) for Sunday's game.

Lewis, whom the Broncos signed just four days ago on Oct. 29, has appeared in 285 games in his career and is set to become the oldest player to appear in a game in franchise history when he suits up Sunday. Lewis, a first-round draft pick in 2006, is the third-longest tenured active NFL player as of this season behind Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (21 complete seasons) and Buffalo Bills kicker Matt Prater (19 complete seasons).

The Broncos (6-2) face the Texans (3-4) on the road on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX Sports app).

