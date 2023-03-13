National Football League
Jawaan Taylor agrees to reported 4-year, $80M deal with Chiefs

Published Mar. 13, 2023 2:38 p.m. EDT

Former Jacksonville Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor has signed a four-year, $80 million deal with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN reported on Monday. The contract includes $60 million guaranteed.

The 25-year-old Taylor has played his entire career with the Jaguars after being selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Florida. He earned 2019 PFWA All-Rookie Team honors. 

Taylor comes in at No. 39 in the top 50 NFL free agent rankings. 

Analysis From Fox Sports' free-agent rankings:

quote

Coach Doug Pederson is on record as saying he hopes the Jaguars can retain Taylor. But in a depleted tackle market, he could perhaps get more elsewhere.



Top stories from FOX Sports:

