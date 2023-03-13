National Football League Jawaan Taylor agrees to reported 4-year, $80M deal with Chiefs Published Mar. 13, 2023 2:38 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Former Jacksonville Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor has signed a four-year, $80 million deal with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN reported on Monday. The contract includes $60 million guaranteed.

The 25-year-old Taylor has played his entire career with the Jaguars after being selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Florida. He earned 2019 PFWA All-Rookie Team honors.

Taylor comes in at No. 39 in the top 50 NFL free agent rankings.

Coach Doug Pederson is on record as saying he hopes the Jaguars can retain Taylor. But in a depleted tackle market, he could perhaps get more elsewhere.





