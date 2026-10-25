Jared Goff Leads Lions Past Packers, Earning Tom Brady’s LFG Player Of The Game

Jared Goff led the Lions to its first win in an NFC North game of the season.

The Detroit Lions quarterback was named Tom Brady’s LFG Player of the Game after throwing for 303 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-17 win over the Green Bay Packers, which Jake Bates sealed with a 22-yard field goal with one second left.

Goff completed 22 of 32 passes, with both touchdowns going to Jameson Williams, and has yet to throw an interception this season as Detroit improved to 4-2.

Brady, who called the game on FOX, opened his conversation with Goff by asking whether a division win like this one feels sweeter than most.

"In the division, and the way it happened, to finish on the last kick there, it’s as good as it gets," Goff said. "Our division is so tough. None of these are going to be easy."

Goff meant it when he said it wasn't going to be easy.

Detroit lost a fumble on its last possession of the first half and another on its first of the second, and Green Bay tied it at 17 early in the fourth quarter. But rookie kicker Trey Smack missed a 35-yard field goal with 3:25 left, and on the final drive Jahmyr Gibbs stopped short of the end zone on an 8-yard run so the Lions could run the clock.

Goff’s top target was Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught nine passes for 153 yards, a season high. Brady asked whether Goff tells his receiver in the huddle that the ball is coming his way and the Detroit signal caller didn't deny it.

"Kind of, yeah," Goff said. "We ran those two down the sideline balls to him, and that ball was going to him no matter what. He’s a stud, man. He’s as good as they get in our league, and I’m blessed to play with him every week."

Brady also brought up a play that stood out, when offensive tackle Penei Sewell lined up as a receiver and ran a route over the middle, pulling two Packers defenders away from Williams on his 10-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.

Brady asked if Goff would have thrown the ball to Sewell.

"If the backer would have stayed with Jamo, I would have," Goff said. "I kind of tried to pull him toward Penei. I was surprised he went and was able to get Jamo, but he pulled coverage pretty good."

The play got the seal of approval from the GOAT, even if Sewell didn't get the ball.

"I love it. Only this Lions offense," Brady said. "Congrats, man! Enjoy the win. We’ll see you next week."