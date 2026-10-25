4:32p ET
National Football League
National Football League
Packers vs. Lions Live Updates, Score: Green Bay Goes Ahead In The Third
Updated: Oct 25, 2026 - 6:10 PM ET
The Green Bay Packers visit the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday in America's Game of the Week.
The Lions are coming off a bye week and enter 3-2 after a 45-21 rout of the Cardinals on Oct. 11. They’ve alternated wins and losses all season, with their defeats coming in a 41-31 shootout at Buffalo and a 32-26 loss at Carolina.
Green Bay is 4-2 and has won three straight, including a 31-7 rout of the Bears and a 23-13 win over the Cowboys last Sunday night. The Packers’ only losses came to Minnesota in Week 1 and Atlanta in Week 3.
Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.
12 posts
6:10p ET
Welcome Back Josh Jacobs
6:06p ET
Back-To-Back Turnovers By The Lions
5:51p ET
Halftime: Lions 10, Packers 7
5:46p ET
Brady Said What?!
5:39p ET
Lions Hold The Packers On Fourth Down
5:18p ET
Aidan Hutchinson Bending Things Like A Paper Clip
5:12p ET
Lions Score Again, But Fall Short of The End Zone
4:55p ET
Green Bay Finds The End Zone
4:51p ET
Detroit Responds With A TD
4:37p ET
Trey Smack Misses 26-Yarder On Packers’ Opening Drive
4:32p ET
Josh Jacobs Active For Packers, Full Inactives:
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