National Football League
Packers vs. Lions Live Updates, Score: Green Bay Goes Ahead In The Third
National Football League

Packers vs. Lions Live Updates, Score: Green Bay Goes Ahead In The Third

Updated: Oct 25, 2026 - 6:10 PM ET

The Green Bay Packers visit the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday in America's Game of the Week.

The Lions are coming off a bye week and enter 3-2 after a 45-21 rout of the Cardinals on Oct. 11. They’ve alternated wins and losses all season, with their defeats coming in a 41-31 shootout at Buffalo and a 32-26 loss at Carolina. 

Green Bay is 4-2 and has won three straight, including a 31-7 rout of the Bears and a 23-13 win over the Cowboys last Sunday night. The Packers’ only losses came to Minnesota in Week 1 and Atlanta in Week 3.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.

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4:32p ET

Live Scoreboard:

6:10p ET

Welcome Back Josh Jacobs

6:06p ET

Back-To-Back Turnovers By The Lions

5:51p ET

Halftime: Lions 10, Packers 7

5:46p ET

Brady Said What?!

5:39p ET

Lions Hold The Packers On Fourth Down

5:18p ET

Aidan Hutchinson Bending Things Like A Paper Clip

5:12p ET

Lions Score Again, But Fall Short of The End Zone

4:55p ET

Green Bay Finds The End Zone

4:51p ET

Detroit Responds With A TD

4:37p ET

Trey Smack Misses 26-Yarder On Packers’ Opening Drive

4:32p ET

Josh Jacobs Active For Packers, Full Inactives:

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