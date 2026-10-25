National Football League

National Football League Packers vs. Lions Live Updates, Score: Green Bay Goes Ahead In The Third Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The Green Bay Packers visit the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday in America's Game of the Week.

The Lions are coming off a bye week and enter 3-2 after a 45-21 rout of the Cardinals on Oct. 11. They’ve alternated wins and losses all season, with their defeats coming in a 41-31 shootout at Buffalo and a 32-26 loss at Carolina.

Green Bay is 4-2 and has won three straight, including a 31-7 rout of the Bears and a 23-13 win over the Cowboys last Sunday night. The Packers’ only losses came to Minnesota in Week 1 and Atlanta in Week 3.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.

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Sort By Oldest 4:32p ET Live Scoreboard: 6:10p ET Welcome Back Josh Jacobs 6:06p ET Back-To-Back Turnovers By The Lions 5:51p ET Halftime: Lions 10, Packers 7 5:46p ET Brady Said What?! 5:39p ET Lions Hold The Packers On Fourth Down 5:18p ET Aidan Hutchinson Bending Things Like A Paper Clip 5:12p ET Lions Score Again, But Fall Short of The End Zone 4:55p ET Green Bay Finds The End Zone 4:51p ET Detroit Responds With A TD 4:37p ET Trey Smack Misses 26-Yarder On Packers’ Opening Drive 4:32p ET Josh Jacobs Active For Packers, Full Inactives:

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