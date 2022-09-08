Jaguars-Commanders preview: Week 1 NFL guide, analysis, prediction 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season features a showdown between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Washington Commanders , each looking to start their season off on the right foot.

FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a guide to every Week 1 contest. Be sure to check back throughout the coming season for weekly matchup analysis and game predictions.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Overview: The Jaguars were one of the big winners of this offseason. They spent big (WR Christian Kirk , LT Cam Robinson , TE Evan Engram , DT Foley Fatukasi , CB Darious Williams ), hired a new coach (Doug Pederson), got the No. 1 pick in the draft (edge rusher Travon Walker ) and are getting injured RBs James Robinson and Travis Etienne back. All that will help second-year QB Trevor Lawrence .

The Commanders got help, too, adding veteran QB Carson Wentz (starting Week 1 for his third different team in three seasons) to a squad that was already solid and came equipped with a few excellent offensive weapons. The Jags definitely are more talented than they were, but it could be awhile before everything clicks.

Related: NFC East guide: Expectations, predictions on Eagles, Cowboys, Giants, Commanders

Matchup to watch: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin vs. Jaguars CB Darious Williams

The Jaguars gave Williams a three-year, $30 million deal in the hopes he can stop receivers like McLaurin. Of course, the Commanders gave McLaurin a three-year, $71 million extension because they know how tough he is to stop. Considering nearly half the passes thrown to him last year were deemed uncatchable, he is expected to take a huge leap with a more accurate QB throwing to him.

Related: Which sophomore QB is primed for biggest leap this season?

Key stat: The Jaguars have lost 17 straight road games (dating back to Week 15 in 2019) and they've lost 16 straight to NFC teams (dating back to Week 1 in 2018). Just take that as a reminder of how far the Jags have fallen and how much further they still have to go. They have optimism, some good young players and just went on a big offseason spending spree. But that might not be enough.

Prediction: The Commanders are a few steps ahead, but these are still two teams hoping to claw their way back to respectability. For the moment, there is just more talent in Washington. The Commanders have a strong rushing attack, a dynamic receiver and some pieces on defense. The Jaguars think they have all those things, and their quarterback has immense upside. But they haven't seen it yet. This could be a good game, but it's tough to pick the Jaguars in the first week of the season with a new coach and so many new pieces on the road. Commanders 20, Jaguars 17 — Ralph Vacchiano

in this topic Ralph Vacchiano