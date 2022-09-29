Denver Broncos Is Russell Wilson on the decline in Denver? 53 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Russell Wilson is not off to Russell Wilson-like start with the Denver Broncos and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Is it because the 10-year NFL veteran is beginning to decline as a signal-caller?

Nick Wright suggested as much earlier this week.

Colin Cowherd addressed Wright's points Thursday on "The Herd," saying that Wilson was at his peak not long ago, and nothing has happened to suggest that he is light-years away from that form.

"There are two quarterbacks in this league that I appear to like way more than you do: Jimmy Garoppolo … and the other one is Russell Wilson, who I view as an A- quarterback," Cowherd said. "He doesn't throw it like [Patrick] Mahomes or [Justin] Herbert . I don't think he's Josh Allen or [Tom] Brady , but I think he's an A-.

" … When is Russell Wilson's best three-year stretch as a pro? … 2018, 2019, 2020. So I'm supposed to believe now that a quarterback that has never been hit a lot … and that is obsessed with his body and nutrition — plyometrics and taking care of himself — literally fell off a cliff from 18 months ago? Even last year after the injury he was good."

In 14 starts last season, Wilson completed 64.8% of his throws for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth consecutive season, even though the Seattle Seahawks missed the playoffs for the first time with him under center.

So far this season, Wilson, 33, has completed 59.4% of his passes for 743 yards, two TDs and one INT. He has added 22 yards on the ground on nine attempts.

The 2-1 Broncos hit the road in Week 4 to take on the AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders, the only 0-3 team in the league (4:25 p.m. ET).

