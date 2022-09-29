Denver Broncos
Is Russell Wilson on the decline in Denver?
Denver Broncos

Is Russell Wilson on the decline in Denver?

53 mins ago

Russell Wilson is not off to Russell Wilson-like start with the Denver Broncos and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Is it because the 10-year NFL veteran is beginning to decline as a signal-caller?

Nick Wright suggested as much earlier this week. 

Colin Cowherd addressed Wright's points Thursday on "The Herd," saying that Wilson was at his peak not long ago, and nothing has happened to suggest that he is light-years away from that form.

"There are two quarterbacks in this league that I appear to like way more than you do: Jimmy Garoppolo … and the other one is Russell Wilson, who I view as an A- quarterback," Cowherd said. "He doesn't throw it like [Patrick] Mahomes or [Justin] Herbert. I don't think he's Josh Allen or [Tom] Brady, but I think he's an A-.

" … When is Russell Wilson's best three-year stretch as a pro? … 2018, 2019, 2020. So I'm supposed to believe now that a quarterback that has never been hit a lot … and that is obsessed with his body and nutrition — plyometrics and taking care of himself — literally fell off a cliff from 18 months ago? Even last year after the injury he was good."

Is Russell Wilson on the decline?

Is Russell Wilson on the decline?
Has Russell Wilson shown a decline in his career, especially as a pocket passer? Colin Cowherd breaks down how he has shown none yet.

In 14 starts last season, Wilson completed 64.8% of his throws for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth consecutive season, even though the Seattle Seahawks missed the playoffs for the first time with him under center.

So far this season, Wilson, 33, has completed 59.4% of his passes for 743 yards, two TDs and one INT. He has added 22 yards on the ground on nine attempts.

The 2-1 Broncos hit the road in Week 4 to take on the AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders, the only 0-3 team in the league (4:25 p.m. ET).

Get more from Denver Broncos Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Bills-Ravens, Rams-49ers, Week 4 slate
National Football League

NFL odds: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Bills-Ravens, Rams-49ers, Week 4 slate

1 hour ago
Dolphins, Eagles top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 4
National Football League

Dolphins, Eagles top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 4

5 hours ago
NFL Week 4 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
National Football League

NFL Week 4 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

6 hours ago
NFL odds Week 4: Ride the Cardinals as dogs, best betting trends
Gambling

NFL odds Week 4: Ride the Cardinals as dogs, best betting trends

19 hours ago
Is Jimmy Garoppolo getting too much blame for 49ers' struggles?
National Football League

Is Jimmy Garoppolo getting too much blame for 49ers' struggles?

23 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes