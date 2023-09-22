National Football League Is Russell Wilson and the Broncos' season over after 0-2 start? Published Sep. 22, 2023 7:55 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Denver Broncos have experienced a rough start to the 2023 NFL season.

Despite hiring Sean Payton after last year's debacle with Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos are winless heading into an unfavorable road matchup against the AFC favorite Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

Another loss for Denver could mean another lost season, according to FOX Sports' Craig Carton.

"I think we all agree that while [the score] might be closer than what people expect, the Dolphins are going to win the game," Carton said on Friday's edition of "The Carton Show." "At 0-3 [without playing] Kansas City yet, [without playing] the [Los Angeles] Chargers yet, and already losing to the [Las Vegas] Raiders — [the season would be] a wrap."

The Broncos have already found themselves tied with the Chargers for last place in the competitive AFC West. Chances are that adding another loss to their streak would have devastating implications for any hope of sniffing a playoff spot.

Or, as Carton stated bluntly, "[the] 2023 [season] is over for the Denver Broncos unless they pull off the upset."

Russell Wilson recently said that the doubters have never been motivation for him or the Broncos, and that their determination to succeed has always been in them. Carton argued that determination alone won't be enough to overcome Tua Tagovailoa & Co. this weekend.

The key to salvaging the season? Jerry Jeudy.

Cohost Greg Jennings said that the 24-year-old star wideout is the Broncos' only chance at turning things around.

"If there is one thing that can bring this offense out of its funk, [it's Jerry Jeudy]," Jennings said. "[He] has to show up and make plays. [He has to] demand the ball and be the player they once drafted [him] to be. What [Jeudy] and Courtland Sutton have to do is say, ‘Look, get me the ball!’

"Russell Wilson will not survive if [Jeudy] does not put the team on [his] back."

Entering his fourth season, the 2020 first-round pick made his 2023 season debut in Week 2 against Washington and managed to haul in three receptions on five targets from Wilson. Jeudy missed Week 1 with a lingering hamstring injury.

Last season, Jeudy reeled in 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns, including 25 explosive receptions (catches of 16-plus yards), which was tied for the 12th most among all players. His 100 targets in 2023 were second to only Sutton (109), and Jeudy also had nine total plays of 30-plus yards, which was tied for the seventh-most among all players.

Jeudy likely needs to recreate this type of impact for the Broncos to have a fighting chances this fall. Denver is without receivers Tim Patrick , who tore his left Achilles tendon early in camp, KJ Hamler , who was released after contracting a heart condition, and Jalen Virgil , who sustained a season-ending knee injury in the preseason.

