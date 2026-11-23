The Tennessee Titans visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville is 7-3 and Tennessee is 1-9 with four straight losses. The Titans lost 51-30 at the Cowboys in Week 11 and gave up 51 points. The Jaguars lost 23-18 at the Giants, though Cam Little made all four of his field goals.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars

When: Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

TV: FOX

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Five sacks and a fumble at Dallas did not stop Cam Ward from throwing two touchdown passes, including a 59-yarder to Carnell Tate, and he added a rushing touchdown.

He completed 21 of 30 passes for 248 yards and has 1,962 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 games. Jacksonville allows 16.7 points per game, so Tennessee needs Ward to extend plays under pressure. With 19 sacks taken, the Titans' pass protection decides how much of that production carries over.

Tony Pollard ran for 110 yards on 21 carries at Dallas, his third 100-yard game in the last four contests.

He has 738 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 163 carries, plus 22 catches, and he caught eight of nine targets for a touchdown against Jacksonville in Week 10. That is a pace of roughly 1,255 yards over a 17-game season, which would give him a fifth straight 1,000-yard year. Pollard keeps producing even when the Titans fall behind and the ground game gets squeezed.

A fourth 300-yard game this season came with a season-high 47 attempts and two interceptions for Trevor Lawrence at the New York Giants.

He has 2,585 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 games, and he threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns at Tennessee in Week 10, completing 71.4 percent of his throws. Tennessee allows 29.0 points per game, and Jacksonville scores 29.4. With only 17 sacks taken, Lawrence has the time to attack a Titans defense that gives up points in bunches.

Titans vs. Jaguars Odds

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