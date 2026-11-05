How to Watch Jets vs. Chiefs: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Kansas City Chiefs head into Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season set to host the New York Jets on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Kansas City enters this matchup at 5-1 and in first place in the AFC West. The Chiefs have scored 23.8 points per game and allowed 17.2 points per game, which is a No. 3 mark in the NFL. Their ground game has been a major part of that start, with 142 rushing yards per game and a top 10 turnover margin at plus-5.

New York comes in at 2-6 and third in the AFC East, carrying a three-game losing streak into Week 9. The Jets have scored 21.3 points per game, and their offense has protected the ball well with 6 giveaways, a top half mark in the league. Their defense has also generated 20 sacks, which gives them a top 10 total through eight games.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Jets vs. Chiefs

When: Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Kansas City has just nine sacks, tied for the fewest in the NFL, which gives Geno Smith time to work. He has 1,913 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions, and the Jets will need every bit of that protection.

The Chiefs allow 18.7 points per game, fourth in the NFL, so New York will not score easily and the three interceptions are the number to protect. Kansas City has six interceptions of its own. Watch whether Smith can finish drives without handing the Chiefs a turnover.

With Garrett Wilson out with a concussion, Adonai Mitchell moves to the top of the Jets' receiver group after catching seven passes for 142 yards and a touchdown against Las Vegas. He has 16 catches for 265 yards in four games.

Kansas City allows 222.9 passing yards per game. Mitchell averages 16.6 yards per catch, and Omar Cooper Jr. gives Geno Smith a second deep option at 20.7. Count Mitchell's targets in the first half.

Patrick Mahomes has 1,795 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions, and he faces a Jets defense that has intercepted one pass all season, the fewest in the NFL. Kansas City's passing offense averages 249.0 yards per game.

The four interceptions are the one blemish on Mahomes's season, and New York has almost no interception threat. A clean game would keep the Chiefs comfortable. Watch his throws on first down, where an early lead would let Kansas City play ahead and keep the Jets' offense on the sideline.

New York has 20 sacks, so Kansas City needs targets who get open quickly, and Travis Kelce fits with 29 catches for 410 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 14.1 yards per reception.

The Jets allow 194.0 passing yards per game, fifth in the NFL, so Kelce does not have to carry the passing game. He needs to be Mahomes's answer on third down. Watch his catches on third and medium, because each one extends a drive against a defense that has been tough to throw on.

Jets vs. Chiefs Odds

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