The Philadelphia Eagles visit the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas enters at 5-6 after winning two of its past three games. Philadelphia sits at 3-7 after snapping a seven-game losing streak in Week 11.

The Eagles beat the Steelers 19-16 in Week 11 behind four field goals from Jake Elliott. The Cowboys rolled past the Titans 51-30 in their last outing, with Javonte Williams scoring twice.

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How to Watch Eagles vs. Cowboys

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Two starts, 310 passing yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions define Joe Milton's early run under center for Philadelphia. He completed 11 of 21 passes for 141 yards against Pittsburgh in Week 11, directing 12 of those throws to DeVonta Smith, and he faces a Dallas team he appeared in four games for last season.

The Cowboys allow 237.9 passing yards per game, giving Milton a softer secondary than he saw against Pittsburgh. Turning his clean ball security into Philadelphia's first real downfield passing production would open up the entire Eagles offense.

Cleared from the Week 12 injury report, Saquon Barkley carries the workload for a Philadelphia offense averaging 16.7 points per game. He ran 17 times for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers, bringing his season totals to 371 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 86 carries.

Dallas surrenders 151.5 rushing yards per game, a soft spot the Eagles can attack early on a short week. Sustained drives on the ground give Philadelphia its best chance to chew clock and keep the Cowboys offense off the field.

Coming off a 28-of-33, 325-yard, four-passing-touchdown performance without taking a sack against Tennessee, Dak Prescott has thrown for 3,049 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions through 11 games. He also threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns against San Francisco the week before and has been sacked only 15 times all season.

Philadelphia allows 222.8 passing yards per game, testing whether Dallas can sustain its recent aerial pace on a short week. Keeping Prescott clean lets the Cowboys dictate the tempo against a division rival.

Eleven catches on 12 targets for 132 yards and a touchdown against the Titans marked CeeDee Lamb's fifth 100-yard game of the season. He enters Thanksgiving with 88 catches for 1,108 yards and nine touchdowns on 133 targets, extending his streak to six straight 1,000-yard seasons.

Philadelphia will be without cornerback Jonathan Jones due to an ankle injury, thinning a secondary that already has to track Lamb across the formation. Winning his matchups early gives Dallas a steady outlet whenever the Eagles bring pressure.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Odds

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