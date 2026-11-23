The Washington Commanders visit the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, at 4:25 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Washington is 4-5-1 and has won two straight. Arizona is 3-8 and has lost three in a row.

The Commanders beat the Bengals 22-20 in Week 11, and kicker Drew Stevens made all five of his field goals. The Cardinals lost 34-7 at the Chiefs and gained 205 total yards.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Commanders vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV: FOX

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Jayden Daniels led three field-goal drives of 13, 11 and five plays in the fourth quarter against Cincinnati, the last set up by throws of 22 and 42 yards to Antonio Williams.

He has 1,788 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in eight games, plus 335 rushing yards. Arizona allows 29.4 points per game and has lost three straight. That late-game control gives Washington a way to turn a modest offense into points, and it keeps the Commanders in games that stay close into the fourth quarter on the road.

Rachaad White played a season-low 15 offensive snaps and did not carry the ball against Cincinnati as Jacory Croskey-Merritt returned from injured reserve.

White has 65 carries for 275 yards and one touchdown, plus 19 catches on 23 targets for two more scores. Croskey-Merritt and Austin Ekeler took 20 of Washington's 26 rushing attempts Monday, and White averages 4.2 yards per carry this season. Arizona allowed 34 points at Kansas City, so the passing game may be where White earns his touches.

Fourteen targets and nine catches for just 54 yards at Kansas City showed the problem Trey McBride has all season: plenty of volume, little distance.

McBride has 87 catches on 113 targets for 689 yards and five touchdowns. Arizona scores 17.4 points per game, has lost three straight and will be without Carson Beck, who is out with a back injury. Washington allows 24.3 points per game, and McBride's gains have stayed short, so the Cardinals need his volume to become longer plays.

Commanders vs. Cardinals Odds

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