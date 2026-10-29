How to Watch Colts vs. Jaguars: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Indianapolis Colts visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The AFC South's top two teams meet in Jacksonville, and their turnover margins point in opposite directions. The Jaguars are 4-2 and lead the division with a plus-5 margin, tied for No. 3 in the NFL. Indianapolis is 2-5 and second, and its minus-9 margin is a bottom 10 mark.

Jacksonville is 2-0 at EverBank Stadium and returns from its Week 7 bye after splitting two games in London, a 19-17 win over Philadelphia and a 34-31 loss to Houston. Indianapolis comes in off a 16-10 loss at Minnesota in Week 7 and scores 22 points per game.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Colts vs. Jaguars

When: Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Indianapolis has lost three straight, and Daniel Jones managed 108 passing yards in the latest, a 16-10 loss at Minnesota. He has thrown an interception in four of his past five games, and now he faces a Jacksonville defense that allows 274 passing yards per game, a bottom 10 mark.

That is the opening the Colts need, because the Jaguars allow the fewest rushing yards in the league. Jones has to take what Jacksonville gives him through the air without forcing it. He has been sacked 19 times, so getting the ball out on time matters, and his decisions on third down are where this matchup turns.

Jonathan Taylor's eight rushing touchdowns are tied for the NFL lead, but he is still looking for his first 100-yard game. Jacksonville is the hardest place to find it, allowing 72 rushing yards per game, the fewest in the league.

Taylor averages 20 carries per game, and Indianapolis needs that volume to keep Jones out of long passing downs. Yards will come in small pieces against this front, so his value may be in staying patient and finishing drives. Keep an eye on the goal line, where the Colts' 10 rushing touchdowns rank among the league's best.

Two games in London produced back-to-back 300-yard days for Trevor Lawrence, and his 14 touchdown passes are tied for No. 4 in the NFL. Jacksonville comes out of its bye against a Colts defense with two interceptions all season.

Indianapolis has 13 sacks, a bottom half mark, so Lawrence should have time to push the ball. He averages 8 yards per attempt, and the Colts have not shown they can take it away from him. The bigger question is whether that London rhythm survives the bye, and his first few drives will show it.

Parker Washington is Jacksonville's big-play receiver, averaging 16 yards per catch, and his 51-yard catch is the team's longest completion of the season. He caught six passes for 124 yards and two scores against Philadelphia in Week 5.

Indianapolis allows 216 passing yards per game, a top half mark, so his chances may come in fewer, bigger moments. With Lawrence throwing well and a Colts pass rush in the bottom half of the league, Washington should see a few deep looks. Track his targets on first down, when Jacksonville has the most room to take a shot.

Colts vs. Jaguars Odds

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