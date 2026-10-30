National Football League
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos
National Football League

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 1, 2026 7:34 a.m. ET

The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Denver Broncos in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at 4:25 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

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Kansas City beat Denver 31-10 in Week 1, and the rematch is in Denver, where the Broncos are 3-0. The Chiefs are 5-1 and lead the AFC West, and Denver is 5-2.

Denver beat Seattle 17-14 in overtime in Week 6, and a week later Kansas City took a 20-3 loss at Seattle. The Chiefs still allow 17.2 points per game, No. 2 in the NFL, and the Broncos allow 20.1, a top 10 mark.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos

  • When: Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
  • TV: CBS
  • Stream: Paramount+
  • Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Kansas City's line has allowed seven sacks, tied for the fewest in the NFL, and that protection meets a Denver pass rush with 21 sacks, tied for No. 2 in the league. Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes when these teams met in Week 1.

The Broncos get home as often as almost anyone, so Mahomes' job is to get the ball out before that rush arrives. Denver allows 216 passing yards per game, a top half mark, so the throws are there when he has time. The first few dropbacks against Denver's edge rushers will tell you which line holds up.

Kenneth Walker III leads the NFL at 117 rushing yards per game, and he ran for 173 yards against Denver in Week 1. Seattle held him to 36 in Week 7, which makes this rematch a good read on where he stands.

Denver is a good matchup for a rebound, allowing 133 rushing yards per game, a bottom 10 mark. A steady run game also gives the Broncos' pass rush fewer obvious passing downs to attack. His yards per carry in the first half matter here. He averages 5.8, and an early number close to that would let Kansas City set the terms early.

Denver has won three straight, and Bo Nix's legs drove the latest, with a 62-yard touchdown run in the 30-16 win at Arizona. He had a tougher time in Week 1 at Kansas City, completing 17 of 28 passes for 131 yards in a loss.

Kansas City has eight sacks, a bottom 10 total, so Nix should have room to move and extend plays. That mobility is his best answer against a defense that has struggled to get home. Watch for designed runs and scrambles on third down, where a quarterback run can turn a stalled drive into points.

Alex Singleton leads the NFL with 87 tackles, and he will be busy against the league's most efficient run game. Kansas City averages 5.3 yards per carry, No. 1 in the NFL.

Singleton made 16 tackles in the Week 1 loss at Kansas City, and Walker ran for 173 yards that day. Denver needs him to finish tackles before runs turn into chunk gains, so the Broncos' pass rush can work against obvious passing downs. Keep an eye on how often Singleton is the one meeting Walker past the line of scrimmage.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Odds

Learn more about Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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