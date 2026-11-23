The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, at 8:20 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Buffalo is 9-1 with six straight wins. Kansas City is 8-2 and has won three in a row. The Chiefs beat the Cardinals 34-7 in Week 11, when Travis Kelce caught six passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns. The Bills beat the Dolphins 26-9, and DJ Moore had eight catches for 91 yards and a score.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bills

When: Thursday, November 26, 2026 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Kansas City's passing game has found its rhythm, with Patrick Mahomes throwing for 348 yards and five touchdowns at Atlanta and 324 yards and three scores against Arizona. He has 2,709 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions through 10 games while taking only 13 sacks.

Buffalo allows 240.9 passing yards per game and has recorded 23 sacks, testing how much time Mahomes gets in the pocket on a short week. Taking what the secondary gives him and keeping turnovers low gives the Chiefs their steadiest formula on the road.

With Kenneth Walker III ruled out due to a groin injury, Kansas City's offense leans more heavily on a healthy Rashee Rice. He enters Thursday night with 36 catches for 427 yards and two touchdowns after hauling in all six targets for 53 yards against Arizona in Week 11, giving him at least five receptions in four straight games.

Buffalo lists starting cornerback Christian Benford as questionable with a groin injury, which could thin the Bills secondary on the perimeter. Winning underneath and after the catch gives the Chiefs a reliable way to sustain drives without their lead running back.

Twenty-five touchdowns, 14 passing and 11 rushing, highlight Josh Allen's production through 10 games. He threw for 304 yards and a touchdown against Miami in Week 11 despite two interceptions and three sacks, bringing his season totals to 2,527 passing yards, nine picks and 290 rushing yards on 66 carries.

Kansas City allows 220.5 passing yards per game and has surrendered only eight touchdown passes all season, leaving little margin for sloppy drives. Allen's ability to extend plays with his legs keeps Buffalo's offense moving when the pocket breaks down.

A 1-yard score against Miami extended James Cook III's touchdown streak to nine games. He has 1,060 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 209 carries, running 22 times for 89 yards in Week 11 after posting 157 yards on 18 carries at the Jets the week before.

Kansas City allows only 95.5 rushing yards per game and 3.7 yards per carry, setting up a physical test in the trenches. Sustaining long drives on the ground gives the Bills a way to control possession and keep the Chiefs offense on the sideline.

Chiefs vs. Bills Odds

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