How to Watch Chargers vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream

Published Dec. 8, 2025 9:55 a.m. ET

At 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) are at home against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-4).

The Eagles rank 24th in total offense (304.8 yards per game) and 23rd in total defense (347.2 yards allowed per game) this year. The Chargers' defense has been paving the way for the team, as they rank third-best in the NFL with 275.3 total yards allowed per contest. In terms of offense, they are putting up 346.8 total yards per game, which ranks 10th.

Here we will dig into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on TV.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Eagles

  • When: Monday, December 8, 2025 at 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
  • TV: ABC/ESPN
  • Live Box Score: Fox Sports

Eagles vs. Chargers: Head-to-Head

  • Over the past two matchups against Los Angeles, Philadelphia has collected one win and zero ties.
  • Los Angeles has outpaced Philadelphia 51 points to 50 in the past two games.

Eagles' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/4/2025CowboysW 24-20NBC
9/14/2025at ChiefsW 20-17FOX
9/21/2025RamsW 33-26FOX
9/28/2025at BuccaneersW 31-25FOX
10/5/2025BroncosL 21-17CBS
10/9/2025at GiantsL 34-17Amazon Prime Video
10/19/2025at VikingsW 28-22FOX
10/26/2025GiantsW 38-20FOX
11/10/2025at PackersW 10-7ABC/ESPN
11/16/2025LionsW 16-9NBC/Peacock
11/23/2025at CowboysL 24-21FOX
11/28/2025BearsL 24-15Amazon Prime Video
12/8/2025at Chargers-ABC/ESPN
12/14/2025Raiders-FOX
12/20/2025at Commanders-FOX
12/28/2025at Bills-FOX
TBDCommanders--

Eagles Stats & Insights

  • Philadelphia is totaling 196.3 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 22nd in the NFL. The defense ranks 18th, allowing 218.3 passing yards per contest.
  • The Eagles are totaling 108.5 rushing yards per game offensively this season (22nd in NFL), and they are allowing 128.9 rushing yards per game (23rd) on defense.
  • Philadelphia has the eighth-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at +5, forcing 13 turnovers (23rd in NFL) while turning it over eight times (first in NFL).

Eagles Key Players

  • Jalen Hurts has been a catalyst for the Eagles' offense this year, registering 2,514 passing yards with 19 passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 66.1% completion percentage.
  • As part of the Eagles' running game, Saquon Barkley has run for 740 yards and four touchdowns on 3.7 YPC.
  • As part of the Eagles' offense, A.J. Brown has reeled in 56 balls on 87 targets for 699 yards and six touchdowns.

Chargers' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/5/2025vs. ChiefsW 27-21YouTube
9/15/2025at RaidersW 20-9ESPN
9/21/2025BroncosW 23-20CBS
9/28/2025at GiantsL 21-18CBS
10/5/2025CommandersL 27-10FOX
10/12/2025at DolphinsW 29-27CBS
10/19/2025ColtsL 38-24CBS
10/23/2025VikingsW 37-10Amazon Prime Video
11/2/2025at TitansW 27-20CBS
11/9/2025SteelersW 25-10NBC/Peacock
11/16/2025at JaguarsL 35-6CBS
11/30/2025RaidersW 31-14CBS
12/8/2025Eagles-ABC/ESPN
12/14/2025at Chiefs-CBS
12/21/2025at Cowboys-FOX
TBDTexans--
TBDat Broncos--

Chargers Stats & Insights

  • Los Angeles ranks 12th in the NFL with 224.7 passing yards per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks second-best by giving up only 168.3 passing yards per contest.
  • From an offensive perspective, the Chargers are putting up 122.1 rushing yards per game (13th-ranked). They rank 13th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (106.9 rushing yards allowed per game).
  • With 13 forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) and 14 turnovers committed (11th in NFL) this season, Los Angeles ranks 15th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -1.

Chargers Key Players

  • Justin Herbert has 21 TD passes and 10 interceptions in 12 games, completing 66.9% of his throws for 2,842 yards (236.8 per game).
  • In the passing game, Ladd McConkey has scored five TDs, hauling in 58 balls for 683 yards (56.9 per game).
  • Quentin Johnston has 40 catches for 525 yards (52.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in 10 games.

