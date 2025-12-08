How to Watch Chargers vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream

At 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) are at home against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-4).

The Eagles rank 24th in total offense (304.8 yards per game) and 23rd in total defense (347.2 yards allowed per game) this year. The Chargers' defense has been paving the way for the team, as they rank third-best in the NFL with 275.3 total yards allowed per contest. In terms of offense, they are putting up 346.8 total yards per game, which ranks 10th.

Here we will dig into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on TV.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Eagles

When: Monday, December 8, 2025 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

TV: ABC/ESPN

Live Box Score: Fox Sports

Eagles vs. Chargers: Head-to-Head

Over the past two matchups against Los Angeles, Philadelphia has collected one win and zero ties.

Los Angeles has outpaced Philadelphia 51 points to 50 in the past two games.

Eagles' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/4/2025 Cowboys W 24-20 NBC 9/14/2025 at Chiefs W 20-17 FOX 9/21/2025 Rams W 33-26 FOX 9/28/2025 at Buccaneers W 31-25 FOX 10/5/2025 Broncos L 21-17 CBS 10/9/2025 at Giants L 34-17 Amazon Prime Video 10/19/2025 at Vikings W 28-22 FOX 10/26/2025 Giants W 38-20 FOX 11/10/2025 at Packers W 10-7 ABC/ESPN 11/16/2025 Lions W 16-9 NBC/Peacock 11/23/2025 at Cowboys L 24-21 FOX 11/28/2025 Bears L 24-15 Amazon Prime Video 12/8/2025 at Chargers - ABC/ESPN 12/14/2025 Raiders - FOX 12/20/2025 at Commanders - FOX 12/28/2025 at Bills - FOX TBD Commanders - -

Eagles Stats & Insights

Philadelphia is totaling 196.3 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 22nd in the NFL. The defense ranks 18th, allowing 218.3 passing yards per contest.

The Eagles are totaling 108.5 rushing yards per game offensively this season (22nd in NFL), and they are allowing 128.9 rushing yards per game (23rd) on defense.

Philadelphia has the eighth-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at +5, forcing 13 turnovers (23rd in NFL) while turning it over eight times (first in NFL).

Eagles Key Players

Jalen Hurts has been a catalyst for the Eagles' offense this year, registering 2,514 passing yards with 19 passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 66.1% completion percentage.

As part of the Eagles' running game, Saquon Barkley has run for 740 yards and four touchdowns on 3.7 YPC.

As part of the Eagles' offense, A.J. Brown has reeled in 56 balls on 87 targets for 699 yards and six touchdowns.

Chargers' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/5/2025 vs. Chiefs W 27-21 YouTube 9/15/2025 at Raiders W 20-9 ESPN 9/21/2025 Broncos W 23-20 CBS 9/28/2025 at Giants L 21-18 CBS 10/5/2025 Commanders L 27-10 FOX 10/12/2025 at Dolphins W 29-27 CBS 10/19/2025 Colts L 38-24 CBS 10/23/2025 Vikings W 37-10 Amazon Prime Video 11/2/2025 at Titans W 27-20 CBS 11/9/2025 Steelers W 25-10 NBC/Peacock 11/16/2025 at Jaguars L 35-6 CBS 11/30/2025 Raiders W 31-14 CBS 12/8/2025 Eagles - ABC/ESPN 12/14/2025 at Chiefs - CBS 12/21/2025 at Cowboys - FOX TBD Texans - - TBD at Broncos - -

Chargers Stats & Insights

Los Angeles ranks 12th in the NFL with 224.7 passing yards per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks second-best by giving up only 168.3 passing yards per contest.

From an offensive perspective, the Chargers are putting up 122.1 rushing yards per game (13th-ranked). They rank 13th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (106.9 rushing yards allowed per game).

With 13 forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) and 14 turnovers committed (11th in NFL) this season, Los Angeles ranks 15th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -1.

Chargers Key Players

Justin Herbert has 21 TD passes and 10 interceptions in 12 games, completing 66.9% of his throws for 2,842 yards (236.8 per game).

In the passing game, Ladd McConkey has scored five TDs, hauling in 58 balls for 683 yards (56.9 per game).

Quentin Johnston has 40 catches for 525 yards (52.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in 10 games.

