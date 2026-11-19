The Arizona Cardinals visit the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Chiefs are 7-2 and tied with the Broncos atop the AFC West. The Cardinals are 3-7 and have lost two straight.

Arizona gained 123 yards in a 34-6 loss to the Rams in Week 10. Kansas City started 5-0, lost two straight and has won the last two, including a 35-13 win at Atlanta in Week 10. The Chiefs play at Buffalo on Thanksgiving.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Chiefs

When: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Five touchdown catches and 635 receiving yards, a total among the NFL's top 20, make Trey McBride Arizona's top receiver. He caught five passes for 37 yards against the Rams on Nov. 15.

McBride faces a Kansas City pass defense that allows 217.0 yards per game. Arizona gains 202.7 passing yards per game, and his catches are how it can keep drives moving against that unit. Arizona needs him involved early to keep pace with the Chiefs' offense.

Tyler Allgeier's 383 rushing yards lead an Arizona ground game that averages 95.8 yards per game. He has two rushing touchdowns and 128 receiving yards, and he gained 14 yards on five carries against the Rams on Nov. 15.

Allgeier faces a Kansas City run defense that allows 97.8 rushing yards per game, only 2.0 more than the 95.8 Arizona gains, so early-down yardage will be hard to come by. Arizona's offense stays balanced only when Allgeier keeps the ground game moving.

Kansas City's passing game runs through Patrick Mahomes, whose 19 touchdown passes and 2,385 yards drive an offense that averages 256.7 passing yards per game. He has also run for 100 yards and a touchdown, and he threw for 348 yards and five touchdowns against the Falcons on Nov. 15.

Mahomes faces an Arizona pass defense that allows 217.3 yards per game, 39.4 fewer than Kansas City averages. The Chiefs need that passing game to keep their scoring at 26.3 points per game against a defense that allows 28.9.

Emmett Johnson gives Kansas City a second way to move the ball, with 837 all-purpose yards that come in three ways. He has 212 rushing yards, 307 receiving yards with three touchdowns and 318 kick return yards, and he ran 22 times for 101 yards against the Falcons on Nov. 15.

Johnson faces an Arizona run defense that allows 129.9 rushing yards per game, 32.1 more than the Chiefs allow. His carries help Kansas City keep a rushing offense among the NFL's top five at 136.0 yards per game.

Cardinals vs. Chiefs Odds