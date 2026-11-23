How to Watch Broncos vs. Steelers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
The Denver Broncos visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, at 3 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Denver is 8-2 and has won six in a row. Pittsburgh is 6-4 and has lost two straight.
The Broncos beat the Raiders 38-24 in Week 11, when Jonah Coleman ran 24 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns. The Steelers held the ball for 35:30 but lost 19-16 at the Eagles, who got four field goals from Jake Elliott.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Broncos vs. Steelers
- When: Friday, November 27, 2026 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
- Stream: Amazon Prime Video
- Follow Live: FOX Sports
Players To Watch
Four straight games between 222 and 237 passing yards, with six touchdowns and two interceptions, show how steady Bo Nix has become for Denver.
He has 1,955 passing yards and 12 touchdowns through 10 games. Pittsburgh scores 21.4 points per game and has lost two straight, so Denver does not need a big day through the air. Denver has leaned on that steadiness all month, and clean, on-schedule drives from Nix are how the Broncos keep Pittsburgh's offense on the sideline.
The Week 10 bye gave Jaylen Waddle time to clear concussion protocol, and he came back to catch three passes for 61 yards on six targets against the Raiders.
He has 33 catches for 398 yards and two touchdowns on 58 targets, and he has made a catch of 24 yards or more in three of his past four games. Pittsburgh allows 20.1 points per game, so Waddle's deep chances may be limited. Denver needs him to turn short throws into yards after the catch and keep the chains moving.
After eight straight games with at least 73 scrimmage yards to start the season, Jaylen Warren has produced just 70 yards over the past two.
He has 747 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 135 carries, and he caught five passes at Cincinnati while carrying seven times for 15 yards. Rico Dowdle splits touches with him, so Warren's role depends on how the Steelers lean on the pass. Denver allows 21.0 points per game, and Pittsburgh needs its backfield to stay efficient and keep the game close.
Broncos vs. Steelers Odds
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