How to Watch Bills vs. Vikings: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
The Buffalo Bills visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, at 8:15 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The Vikings are 6-1 after a 19-15 loss at the Lions in Week 8. The Vikings score 20.0 points per game and allow 13.3.
The Bills are 6-1 after a 36-10 win against the Ravens in Week 8. The Bills score 33.3 points per game and allow 25.9.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Bills vs. Vikings
- When: Monday, November 9, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
- TV: ABC
- Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle
Players To Watch
The Bills' quarterback has thrown for 1,793 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games this season. Josh Allen has completed 65.9 percent of his passes and has a 101.1 passer rating. He has also run for 270 yards and nine touchdowns.
He went 21 of 34 for 289 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the 36-10 win against the Ravens in Week 8. The Vikings allow 154.9 passing yards per game, the fewest in the NFL, and have 25 sacks. Allen has been sacked 13 times this season. Minnesota has allowed the fewest points in the NFL at 13.3 per game, so Allen's 270 rushing yards give the Bills a second way to move the ball when throwing lanes close.
The Bills' leading rusher has run for 707 yards and seven touchdowns on 138 carries this season. James Cook III averages 5.1 yards per carry and has caught 12 passes for 110 yards.
He ran 21 times for 80 yards and one touchdown in the 36-10 win against the Ravens in Week 8. The Vikings allow 116.7 rushing yards per game. Cook has put the ball on the ground four times this season, and against a Vikings defense with 12 takeaways, Buffalo needs him to hold on to it.
The Vikings' quarterback has thrown for 276 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in two games this season. Carson Wentz has completed 59.0 percent of his passes and has a 106.4 passer rating. He is set to start Monday in place of Kyler Murray, who is out with a hamstring injury.
He went 11 of 20 for 143 yards in the 9-3 win at the Bears in Week 2, his only start this season. The Bills allow 254.7 passing yards per game, the third-most in the NFL, and have 15 sacks. Wentz has been sacked six times in two games, and Greg Rousseau leads Buffalo with seven sacks, so protection matters against a defense that gives up so many passing yards.
The Vikings' leading rusher has run for 458 yards and two touchdowns on 110 carries this season. Aaron Jones Sr. averages 4.2 yards per carry and has caught 15 passes for 90 yards.
He ran five times for 22 yards in the 19-15 loss at the Lions in Week 8. The Bills allow 97.4 rushing yards per game, the ninth-fewest in the NFL. That makes a ground-heavy plan hard for Minnesota, so the game may be decided through the air.
Bills vs. Vikings Odds
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